With cybersecurity becoming increasingly critical in today’s digital environment, Finesse’s Cyberhub 24/7 Cognitive SOC stands as a formidable guardian against digital threats. Equipped with state-of-the-art security operation centres in the UAE and India, Cyberhub offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products, solutions and services, providing a holistic approach, bolstered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.

Cyberhub’s major cybersecurity offerings include Managed Security Services (MSS) that provide complete security infrastructure management, fortified by AI and ML, ensuring uninterrupted protection against evolving threats; Managed Detection & Response (MDR) leveraging advanced threat detection powered by AI and ML, and proactively identifying and responding to security incidents minimising potential damage; Digital Risk & Compliance by assessing and managing digital risks, ensuring adherence to industry regulations and compliance standards; Zero Trust Model authenticating and controlling network access, bolstered by AI-driven mechanisms; Cloud & Application Assurance by securing cloud environments and applications with AI-enhanced threat monitoring and real-time response capabilities; Digital Identity Management offering solutions to safeguard digital identities and enforce robust access controls, reducing the risk of unauthorised access; Data Protection & Privacy ensuring data privacy compliance through encryption, data classification, and stringent access controls, fostering customer trust; and Security Assessment Services including penetration testing and vulnerability assessments to identify and rectify security weaknesses.