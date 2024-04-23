With cybersecurity becoming increasingly critical in today’s digital environment, Finesse’s Cyberhub 24/7 Cognitive SOC stands as a formidable guardian against digital threats. Equipped with state-of-the-art security operation centres in the UAE and India, Cyberhub offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products, solutions and services, providing a holistic approach, bolstered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies.
Cyberhub’s major cybersecurity offerings include Managed Security Services (MSS) that provide complete security infrastructure management, fortified by AI and ML, ensuring uninterrupted protection against evolving threats; Managed Detection & Response (MDR) leveraging advanced threat detection powered by AI and ML, and proactively identifying and responding to security incidents minimising potential damage; Digital Risk & Compliance by assessing and managing digital risks, ensuring adherence to industry regulations and compliance standards; Zero Trust Model authenticating and controlling network access, bolstered by AI-driven mechanisms; Cloud & Application Assurance by securing cloud environments and applications with AI-enhanced threat monitoring and real-time response capabilities; Digital Identity Management offering solutions to safeguard digital identities and enforce robust access controls, reducing the risk of unauthorised access; Data Protection & Privacy ensuring data privacy compliance through encryption, data classification, and stringent access controls, fostering customer trust; and Security Assessment Services including penetration testing and vulnerability assessments to identify and rectify security weaknesses.
Reliable partner
As organisations increasingly seek partners who can offer more than just technology in today’s dynamic digital landscape, Finesse stands out as a leader, capable of providing holistic support throughout clients’ digital journey leveraging its expertise to assist them in navigating the complexities of digital transformation.
Along with Cyberhub, two other Finesse entities help provide holistic support to clients for digital transformation. Finesse’s 1CXO – Digital Strategy Consulting and Advisory Services provide comprehensive strategic guidance across critical domains such as customer experience, digital transformation, corporate service, information management, data privacy, and information security.
As Finesse holdings entity, the Enabling Digital Transformation Division specialises in technology implementation and support services, using tools that are precisely tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients’ businesses including AI chatbots, BI and analytics , CRM, RPA, corporate treasury and managed services. These entities work in tandem to offer strategic guidance, technological implementation, and cybersecurity solutions.
Through strategic guidance, technical expertise, and proactive problem-solving, Finesse empowers organisations to navigate digital transformation successfully and achieve sustainable growth in today’s digital era.