Eufy Security Indoor Cam 2K and Cam 2K Pan and Tilt Image Credit: Supplied

Eufy Security is part of Anker Innovations, one of the leading and most trusted consumer electronics brands. eufy Security simplifies home security and lets you build your own Security System with its array of products. With home security more important than ever, the eufyCam 2 from eufy Security by Anker brings a simple method for new and existing villa and apartment owners to set up their home security network. The system offers wire-free installation among other features to make monitoring your home a seamless and hassle-free process. eufyCam 2 offers 24 hours of security (No Monthly Fees) and with its advanced motion detection it sends you alerts anywhere you are, every time it detects a human So if you are leaving your children at home during work or need a good night’s sleep without worrying about anything, eufyCam 2 is for you & you can even trigger the alarm if an unwanted guest is at your front door

COVID-19 has caused significant “Anxiety” for families, making it difficult to keep an eye 24/7 on children or elderly parents who live remotely. If you are back in the office, then keeping an eye on your children who are on their summer holidays is also a very important thing. Because of this, Eufy Security Smart Cameras & Video doorbells holds a unique feature for this current situation. The “Motion activity alerts” (e.g., someone is entering or leaving a room) can be set up & Smart Detection Zones can be specified so if someone in your homes come into that area, you will be alerted. The two-way communication with our Security Cameras allow you to talk to the person.

We’re all practicing social distancing and following guidelines to flatten the curve and reducing the spread of the Coronavirus. As we are mostly indoors there’s one overlooked aspect of home security that can help us keep a close eye on what’s happening outside, for which you can use the video doorbell or eufyCam 2 camera

Why eufy Security is better than its competitors?

• Privacy protection: Users are paying more and more attention to their privacy. eufy security products store, process, and calculate user data locally using military grade encryption and does not upload user data to the server, allowing users to control their own data.

• AI: The development of artificial intelligence has provided a wider space for technology and products. It uses deep learning algorithms to identify people and faces to remove false positives, and further optimizes the algorithm to identify vehicles, animals, and express delivery. Users can choose to configure themselves.

• Battery: eufyCam 2 also brings one year’s worth of battery life on a single charge. This means users can be carefree about their surveillance system and can always rely on it.

• Suitable for any environment: Works perfectly in the UAE environment

• Packaged with the device, users find everything to set up the security system in an instant. eufyCam 2 are designed to suit any aesthetic with the latter also coming with full IP67 waterproofing and dust resistance. Given this, users can install the camera units both indoors and outdoors.

EufyCam 2 Camera

. Image Credit: Supplied

• Wireless Home Security Camera System, 365-Day Battery Life, HD 1080p, IP67 Weatherproof, Night Vision, Compatible with Amazon Alexa, 2-Cam Kit, No Monthly Fee

• 100% Wire-Free

• Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2 installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 365 days on a single charge.

• Smart Image Enhancement - Get a clearer, brighter view of the people in-shot. Built-in AI technology identifies and focuses in on the human in the image.

• Human Detection - Reduce false alerts with smart tech which differentiates humans from objects.

• Real-Time Response - Speak directly to anyone who approaches your home via two-way audio.

• Instant Mobile Alerts - Notifies you in seconds when suspicious motions are detected.

• Activity Zones - Only receive the alerts which matter. Customize the area in which detection takes place to suit your home.

• Military-Grade Encryption - Encrypted data and footage can only be accessed by logging into the account.

• Repeater Mode - HomeBase acts as a Wi-Fi repeater which boosts signal to the cameras, extending the coverage area of your Wi-Fi network.

Video Doorbell 2K

. Image Credit: Supplied

Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee, On-Device AI for Human Detection, 2-Way Audio, Simple Self-Installation

· 2.5x the Clarity: The built-in Sony 2K sensor and professional-grade lens allow you to view activity in picture-perfect resolution. See visitors in sharp detail as they approach your door.

· No Monthly Fee: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience. All your data is stored locally meaning you will never have to pay for cloud storage.

· Dual Power Options: Half a year of coverage from one charge or non-stop power supply via a wired connection.

· Expanded Field of View: The increased 4:3 Aspect Ratio ensures you get a head-to-toe view of anyone who approaches and gives you the perfect viewing angle every time.

· Next-Level Detection: Have total control over what is detected through the use of the motion sensor, smart human detection, and activity zones. Receive real-time alerts when anyone approaches so that you never miss a delivery or keep guests waiting.

· Do you use an online food & Groceries delivery service like Talabat, Uber Eats, Amazon , noon or any other services ? You may have received a communication from one or all explaining that they are going to be practicing “no-contact delivery.” Instructions vary between services, but basically, they will drop your food or grocery off in a safe location to minimize in-person contact. If you’re ordering food or grocery while social distancing, you can use our Eufy Smart home Camera & video doorbell to alert you when your food or grocery has arrived! and you can see and speak to them using the Eufy Security app. Unfortunately, some people aren’t following guidelines during the pandemic. Worried about unfamiliar faces or strange in the neighborhood? Check to make sure everything’s alright from your smartphone. And if you see something strange, unwanted person Eufy doorbell (2k Resolution ) are equipped with two-way audio to scare off intruders and save footage to local Storage & there will be no monthly charges

Indoor camera 2K & Indoor Camera 2k Pan & Tilt

eufy Security Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt, Home Security Indoor Camera, Human and Pet AI, Works with Voice Assistants, Motion Tracking, Night Vision, MicroSD Card Required, HomeBase Not Required.

· Knows Who’s There: The on-device AI instantly determines whether a human or pet is present within the camera’s view (human facial detection only).

· The Key is in the Detail: View every event in crisp 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home (24/7 1080p recording).

· Smart Integration: Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance. (HomeKit available via update. When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.)

· Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room. This is only available in Pan & Tilt

· Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

· Know When You Are Needed - The built-in AI notifies you of excessive noise levels so you know when your little one needs some attention (human facial detection only).

· Activity Zones - Only receive the alerts that matter. Customize the area in which detection takes place to suit your home.

· Sight at Night - Advanced night vision allows you to keep an eye on any room, even in low light settings.

· 360° Check-Up

· Get a full view of the entire room at the press of a button.

· Dual Storage Options - Store your data and recordings: locally with an extra SD card (not included) or in the cloud.

Smart Floodlight with Camera

. Image Credit: Supplied

Dual 2500-Lumen Bright and Adjustable Floodlights, Ready for Any Weather, 1080p Camera, Real-Time Response, No Monthly Fees, Secure Local Storage (existing round weatherproof box and outdoor wiring required）

· Time to Upgrade Your Floodlights: Traditional floodlights offer very limited functionality. Enhance your lighting with smart control, surveillance, instant notification and recording, real-time communication via 2-way audio, and more.

· Turn Night Into Day: 2,500-lumen super-bright motion-activated floodlights deter intruders and ensure detailed, full-color recordings even at night.

· Drop-in Anytime in 1080p: Live-stream and record in full 1080p HD so you can see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity.

· No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

· Detect, Record, and Alert: Customize the area in which you want detection to take place. When an event is identified, the footage will be recorded and an instant alert will be sent.

· Smart Siren: A harsh warning for any intruders. A loud 100dB alarm can be triggered to scare off any unwanted visitors.

Price and Availability

You can buy at leading electronic retailers like Jumbo, Virgin, Sharaf DG, Emax, Danube Home, Lulu and online on noon.com and amazon.ae