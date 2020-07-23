When choosing your next gadget, keep the security of your data in mind

Samsung and Android together work towards a safe and secure smartphone experience Image Credit: Supplied

A smartphone today is such an integral part of our lives. We can work on it, play on it and use an app for almost all our everyday tasks. We can forget our daily planners, our wallets, our laptops even, as long as we have our smartphones. With the amount of information on these devices, security plays a huge role in keeping all this data safe.

Samsung understands this symbiotic relationship between ease of use and security. Together with Android and its own defense-grade Knox Security, Samsung provides an extremely safe smartphone usage experience to millions of its customers worldwide.

Constant Security

Having worked on Samsung Knox for years now, Samsung understands the importance that security can’t just be an overlay over your hardware and thus the Knox security platform is built from the hardware chip up to isolate, encrypt, and secure your data – including confidential files, credit card transactions, passwords, and health data – so you can protect everything you care about.

Google and Samsung

Samsung’s smartphones come with Google’s Android and both companies strive to provide users with a robust and layered security system. Samsung preinstalls certain Google apps such as Photos, Maps, Chrome, etc. directly onto your device and you can download from millions of apps on the Google Play Store, thanks to Play Protect. While Samsung smartphones with Knox keep you protected, Google’s Play Protect keeps the lookout for harmful apps and works 24/7 to keep your device and its data safe.

Most importantly, thanks to the immense efforts of both companies to keep your devices safe, Samsung devices receive regular software and security updates letting you enjoy a worry-free experience.

The instinct to protect others is in all of us. It’s part of Samsung’s DNA, too. Samsung Youtube

Samsung and Secure

Like we mentioned earlier, security is built into the DNA of Samsung’s devices. There are an immense number of user-friendly features engrained in the device.

Firstly, we’ve got Samsung Pass which is an extremely secure way to log-in to your banking or emails without having to remember all your passwords. Thanks to Samsung’s Face Recognition and Ultrasonic Fingerprint, easily and securely access all that information whenever needed.

Next up, we’ve got Secure Folder. On your Samsung device, you can create an encrypted space to keep your private images, documents, wallet and other data safe, away from the access for anyone getting their hands on your device.

Another great piece of security provided by Knox is the safety of all the data about your health. While the Samsung Health app tracks your wellness metrics from your smartphone or wearables, Knox keeps its protected.

One of the most important secure features on a Samsung device is for payments. Samsung Pay keeps your card information encrypted in a completely separate and secure data vault. Whether you’re making investments, transferring funds, or shopping for yourself, your transactions are secure and don’t leave behind a paper trail of receipts. Plus, as long as you have your phone, you'll always have your credit card on hand.

Last but not least, the Find My Mobile service comes in handy if you ever lose your device. You can remotely locate your smartphone, backup data stored on the device to Samsung Cloud, lock the screen, and even block access to Samsung Pay. More importantly if you need to, you can also delete all data stored on your device.

Keep your data safe and secure wherever you are Image Credit: Supplied