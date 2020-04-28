. Image Credit: Supplied

Choosing a laptop when there are so many options in the market can be a daunting ordeal. Amidst the confusion, we often end up making sacrifices in form, power or both in some cases. This leaves us vulnerable to instances where we may have to do more than the usual with our notebooks just like the unprecedented situation we are currently in. However, with Dell’s XPS 13, you get a machine that is not only ready for today but also equipped well for the challenges that lie in the future.

Masterful design

The Dell XPS 13 is the world’s smallest 13-inch laptop with captivating Dell Cinema, Dolby Vision and a next generation InfinityEdge display. It uses authentic and premium materials like CNC machined aluminum with platinum silver and a carbon fiber composite for its palm rest. In combination with these materials, the laptop achieves a precision cut design to with a flawless finish that is not only durable but lightweight as well, coming at a starting weight of just 1.2kg.

Its 4-sided 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display is 6.8 per-cent larger than before in a 2 per-cent smaller size with a 91.5 per-cent screen-to-body ratio and an upper bezel just big enough to accommodate the HD Windows Hello camera. The stunning display offers an immersive viewing experience with pinpoint accurate resolution up to 4K Ultra HD+, HDR400 support, 500-brightness, a high color gamut and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. This helps colors look vivid, bright and accurate pairing nicely with the machine’s professionally tuned stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and a peak output of 4W, suitable for watching your favorite movies or editing videos. You can also opt for a touch panel to make multimedia consumption more intuitive, where the display comes protected with edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Tiny but mighty inside

Despite being smaller and thinner than before, the Dell XPS 13 comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Quad Core clocked at up to 3.9GHz with Intel Iris Plus Graphics and a 52WHr battery. With this, you get long battery life and adequate power no matter where you are combined with a reliable software configuration, boasting either 64-bit Microsoft Windows 10 Home/Pro.

For your productivity needs, the laptop comes equipped with 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, a micro-SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. This comes with 360-degree Waves NX 3D virtual surround with headtracking via your headphones. Other than that, you find support for a full-size backlit MagLev keyboard complete with a Windows Hello fingerprint reader built into the power button and a glass precision touchpad. A Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for extra connectivity also ships with the device as standard. Wired connectivity aside, the laptop also sports Killer Wi-Fi 6 built onto its chipset and Bluetooth 5.0.

While you will most likely come across these features with regular usage, the laptop is decked out well on the inside too. Accompanying the 10th Gen Intel Core processors on-board comes up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM for easy multitasking and 2TB of PCIe 3 SSD storage for quick access to all your photos and videos.

Accessories to sweeten the deal

There are a lot of ways to truly take advantage of the Dell XPS 13 because it can be used both as a portable machine or as a part of a workstation.

During your commute, the Dell Premier Sleeve for the XPS 13 can give you peace of mind. It features a slim and contemporary design with structured sides to keep your laptop snug and secure. Furthermore, the sleeve’s high quality pearlized PU on the cover protects from scratches while its inner microfiber lining cushions do the same for your laptop during busy commute. Going hand in hand with this is the Dell Notebook Power Bank Plus. It not only delivers high 65W power for an additional run time of up to 16 hours on your XPS 13 but also gives users extra port selection to view and edit content from your smartphone or flash drive. Above all, its slim profile and rounded edges mean it can fit neatly in your bag for tidy storage.

At home, the XPS 13 transforms into a great workstation. With the Dell 27 USB Type-C Ultrathin monitor, you can experience all the features of your XPS 13 on a bigger canvas. It features a state-of-the-art design for gorgeous edge-to-edge views making it the perfect companion for your machine. You can even pair up Dell’s Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse to complete your home setup, allowing you to effortlessly from on the go. For even more choice, the Dell Adapter gives you a great selection of ports including HDMI, VGA, Ethernet and USB 3.0 whereas its Portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD gives you a convenient way to store an additional 500GB of data.

A machine for everything and everyone

With the Dell XPS 13, you get a product that can bring the best out of you in all situations. It offers users a combination of portability and power, which no other machine in the market can match. On top of that, you get to benefit from Dell’s optimizations, whether that is the stunning 4-sided InfinityEdge display, precision craftmanship or the wide selection of accessories you can pair with the XPS 13. Currently, the Dell XPS 13 is available starting at Dh7999 via Dell’s official website and in select retailers across the UAE. With your purchase, you get standard 1 year warranty but users also have the choice to expand product warranty up to 4 years with Premium Support and Premium Support Plus also available.