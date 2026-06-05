Xiaomi 17T Pro: a smartphone built for creators, storytellers and everyday life

Competition in partnership with HIPA to spotlight Xiaomi 17T’s Leica imaging capabilities
As smartphone photography continues to reshape how people capture and share everyday moments, Xiaomi is expanding its commitment to supporting creators and photography enthusiasts across the UAE.
Fresh off the success of the Xiaomi 17 Series earlier this year, Xiaomi has introduced the new Xiaomi 17T and 17TPro in the UAE, smartphones designed with creators in mind. At the heart of the device is Xiaomi's continued partnership with Leica, bringing advanced imaging capabilities to users seeking greater creative control over their photography.
Xiaomi 17T features a Leica-engineered camera system that combines a 50MP main camera with a 50MP 5x telephoto lens featuring optical image stabilisation, enabling users to capture everything from detailed portraits to distant landscapes with exceptional clarity.
One of the device's standout additions is Leica Live Moment, a feature designed to preserve fleeting moments by capturing movement before and after the shutter is pressed. Whether photographing family moments, street scenes or travel experiences, the technology helps users capture images that might otherwise be missed.
Beyond photography, Xiaomi 17T is designed to support modern lifestyles through a vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display with peak brightness of up to 3500 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. The device also features a refresh rate of up to 144Hz for smoother scrolling, gaming and video playback.
Complementing the experience is a high-capacity battery built to support productivity, entertainment and content creation throughout the day, with enough power to comfortably last up to two days on a single charge for many users.
Alongside the introduction of its latest flagship device, Xiaomi 17T, the technology company has also announced a new collaboration with the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA), aimed at encouraging creativity and visual storytelling within the region's growing photography community.
Starting June 8, Xiaomi and HIPA will launch a six-month Instagram photography competition, inviting participants to explore a series of themed challenges inspired by everyday life, culture, creativity and personal storytelling. Every two weeks, participants will be encouraged to submit photographs based on a new theme, with winning entries selected and rewarded by members of the initiative's jury panel.
The announcement was made during an exclusive photography workshop hosted by Xiaomi in the UAE, which brought together photographers, creators and technology enthusiasts to explore the evolving role of smartphone photography in modern storytelling.
Throughout the event, attendees viewed a collection of photographs captured entirely on Xiaomi 17T Pro, demonstrating how advances in mobile imaging technology are enabling users to create professional-quality content using a device that fits in their pocket. Discussions also explored how photography can be used to document everyday experiences, celebrate local culture and inspire creative expression.
Speaking at the event, Tommy Yang, General Manager for the Middle East at Xiaomi, said: "We are very excited to begin the strategic partnership with the Hamdan International Photography Award because HIPA is one of the most respected photography platforms in the UAE and the region. And photography is at the heart of Xiaomi 17T series, which is a well-defined, co-engineered product with Leica. Together with HIPA, we aim to bring more of Leica’s well-defined imaging experience to everyday smartphone users."
During the event, HIPA Secretary General, Ali Bin Thalith, said, “It is a privilege to collaborate with Xiaomi, a brand that continuously places creativity and its community at the heart of innovation. Through this partnership, we hope to shine a spotlight on emerging talent, encourage people to explore the art of photography, and create a platform where stories, perspectives, and moments from everyday life can be shared with a wider audience. Together, we are not only celebrating photography but also nurturing a growing creative community across the region.
“It’s another step towards Xiaomi’s vision of making photography more accessible while encouraging more people to explore their creativity through the devices they use every day.”
By combining advanced imaging technology with community-driven initiatives such as its collaboration with HIPA, Xiaomi is positioning photography not simply as a feature, but as a platform for creativity, storytelling and self-expression for users across the region.
Xiaomi 17T Pro is available in three colour options, Blue, Purple, and Black, and comes in three storage variants, starting at Dh2,899.
Xiaomi 17T is available in three colour options: Purple, White, and Black, and comes in two storage variants, starting from AED 2399
What’s more, users who purchase Xiaomi 17T Series in eligible markets will enjoy several benefits at no extra cost: a three-month trial of Google AI Pro with higher access to Google AI and 5TB of cloud storage; a three-month trial of YouTube Premium, with ad-free access and offline downloads across YouTube and YouTube Music; and a four-month trial of Spotify Premium with ad-free listening, offline downloads, and enhanced audio quality.
You also stand a chance to be amongst the first 150 buyers to receive products worth Dh1,118 when you purchase at select Mi store locations or Mi online.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.