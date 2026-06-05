Xiaomi 17T Pro: a smartphone built for creators, storytellers and everyday life

Xiaomi 17T features a Leica-engineered camera system that combines a 50MP main camera with a 50MP 5x telephoto lens featuring optical image stabilisation, enabling users to capture everything from detailed portraits to distant landscapes with exceptional clarity.

One of the device's standout additions is Leica Live Moment, a feature designed to preserve fleeting moments by capturing movement before and after the shutter is pressed. Whether photographing family moments, street scenes or travel experiences, the technology helps users capture images that might otherwise be missed.

Beyond photography, Xiaomi 17T is designed to support modern lifestyles through a vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display with peak brightness of up to 3500 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. The device also features a refresh rate of up to 144Hz for smoother scrolling, gaming and video playback.

Complementing the experience is a high-capacity battery built to support productivity, entertainment and content creation throughout the day, with enough power to comfortably last up to two days on a single charge for many users.

Collaboration with Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA)

Alongside the introduction of its latest flagship device, Xiaomi 17T, the technology company has also announced a new collaboration with the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA), aimed at encouraging creativity and visual storytelling within the region's growing photography community.

Starting June 8, Xiaomi and HIPA will launch a six-month Instagram photography competition, inviting participants to explore a series of themed challenges inspired by everyday life, culture, creativity and personal storytelling. Every two weeks, participants will be encouraged to submit photographs based on a new theme, with winning entries selected and rewarded by members of the initiative's jury panel.