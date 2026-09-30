Why wide screens are the next step in the evolution of foldables

Foldable phones have spent years proving that a screen can bend. Now, the question is what the screen should look like when it opens.

As demonstrated by recent foldable launches, a wider format is gaining ground. Instead of unfolding into a near-square display, these phones offer a broader canvas for watching video, reading documents and working across apps. Folded, they are shorter and wider than a conventional book-style device, closer in shape to a passport.

Huawei, whose foldable line-up features everything from flip and book-style designs to even a tri-fold, pioneered the passport-style design in March 2025, when it introduced the Pura X in China. Its 6.3-inch inner screen had a 16:10 aspect ratio, while a 3.5-inch outer display handled quick interactions without opening the phone. The idea was straightforward: make the larger screen feel useful for more than the occasional demonstration of what a hinge can do.

Closing the gap

The Pura X Max, launched this April in China, takes the concept further. It opens to a 7.7-inch display and has a 5.4-inch screen on the outside, large enough to make the closed phone more practical for everyday tasks. A document can show more across the page; a video has room to spread out. Whether the broader shape feels comfortable in the hand will still come down to personal preference.

Screen shape, however, is only one part of making a foldable worth carrying. The hinge and second display occupy space that might otherwise go to cameras or a battery. That has made the balance between portability and familiar flagship features one of the category’s persistent challenges.

Upgraded features

Huawei’s answer on the Pura X Max is a rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12.5-megapixel ultra-wide and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto offering about 3.5x optical zoom. The telephoto gives users a distinct option for distant subjects, while the phone also supports close-up photography.

Inside, Huawei has fitted a 5,300mAh battery, with support for up to 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. The outer screen uses second-generation Kunlun Glass, and the company has reinforced the inner display and hinge. Those measures address the questions buyers are likely to ask of an expensive device they will open and close throughout the day: how long will it last, and how well will it hold up?

The Pura X established Huawei’s lead in wide-screen foldables; the Pura X Max shows its effort to make that shape a capable everyday phone. As more manufacturers explore similar proportions, the measure of success will be what people can comfortably do with the device, open or closed.

With talks about Huawei Pura X Max getting a global launch, more people will have a chance to get their hands on a durable and practical wide-screen foldable with flagship-level camera performance and better battery life.