AI has revolutionised the smartphone industry, and Honor is leading the way with its latest device, Honor 90 5G . It is a powerful and versatile smartphone that is sure to impress. With its AI-powered features and ultra-clear 200MP camera, it is the ideal smartphone for anyone who wants to take their photography and videography to the next level.

AI Vlog Master: The future of video creation

Undoubtedly, one of the groundbreaking features of Honor 90 5G is the AI Vlog Master boasting AI Video Recommendation, AI Instant Movie and AI Noise Reduction, allowing for quick video production and the ability to capture clean voice recordings that are free of ambient background noises.

AI Video Recommendation

Honor 90 5G uses AI to make video recording more convenient. When getting ready to shoot a video with your smartphone, it can often be difficult to know which video mode to choose. Honor 90 solves this by using AI to recognise the scene you are shooting and recommending the most appropriate of its five video modes (Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video and Solo-cut). When recording, Honor 90 uses AI optimisation technology to automatically adjust the parameters of the video.

AI Instant Movie

Image Credit: Supplied

After recording, users can click the AI Instant Movie option to produce a social media-ready 15-second video clip, in just one second. With this feature, users can seamlessly add their preferred music to their videos, breaking free from the limitations of pre-existing songs on their smartphones. This innovative approach allows for a personalised touch, enabling users to select the perfect soundtrack that resonates with the mood and theme of their videos.

AI Noise Reduction

By using dual microphone and through 100+ real-scene AI training, Honor 90 achieves omnidirectional noise reduction with a signal-to-noise ratio of 20dB, which is close to a professional recorder. This can help you filter out background noise such as traffic horns or human shouting when shooting vlog, allowing users to capture clear human voices without other noise disturbances.

Moreover, with AI Sharpening and AI SR Technology, every frame of a video can be sharpened, creating clearer scenes with higher dynamic range. Honor 90 features always-on HDR Effect, which allows SDR videos to be enhanced to HDR effect and HDR10 videos to be enhanced to HDR10+ effect, providing vivid colours and more details.

200MP ultra-clear camera designed for creators

Be ready to elevate your photography game to the next level with the 200MP ultra-clear camera on Honor 90 5G. The smartphone is packed with an exceptional 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera for a powerful photography experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

The 200MP main camera comes with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, boasting a 25 per cent increase in sensor size compared to the previous generation, which in turn increases the light sensing ability by 11 per cent, enhancing light sensitivity and improving low-light performance to deliver high-definition images in stunning clarity. For low-light scenarios, users can also take advantage of the 16-in-1 pixel binning to massively increase the light information captured in one pixel (equivalent to 2.24μm ), ensuring clearer images in vivid detail.

Also making its debut with Honor 90 5G is the enhanced Portrait mode, which captures ultra-clear portraits across different light conditions. Users can take a great portrait not only in 1x zoom to take in more of the background but also in 2x zoom for a portrait that is more focused on the subject. The bokeh effects have also been improved, providing a more natural transition between the blur effect and the photography subject. Thanks to the powerful hardware and optimisations, the camera also captures skin texture faithfully with minimal manual effort.

50MP selfie camera: Gorgeous selfies

Honor 90 5G features a 50MP selfie camera with 100-degree field-of-view (FOV), allowing more people and scenery to be captured with captivating details. Images can be produced with a 1.28m (four-in-one) pixel size, ensuring high-quality images with crystal clarity.

It is truly the ultimate vlogging device, tailor-made for younger consumers who are looking to express themselves creatively. With its comprehensive range of features, it reshapes the future of video creation on smartphones, taking the user experience to unprecedented heights.