If you are constantly let down by your smartphone’s low-light photography or design, you need the vivo V30 . It brings with it the sense of style you have come to expect from a V series smartphone and packs improvements in design, portrait imaging and performance.

Capture like never before

The most unique aspect about the vivo V30 is the camera system supported by lighting enhancements. Instead of it being a regular light, it is a square outline positioned under the module, making it both stronger and softer than a standard flash. This means you can take portraits with details but also preserve the delicate textures of skin which would be lost if using a standard flash.

Image Credit: Supplied

But the flash is only one part of the puzzle in photography. Surrounding light and distance from the subject are also crucial, and vivo’s Aura Light takes care of both. For example, under neon lighting in the dark, it will default to a much cooler tone helping the picture maintain consistency with the environment. Likewise, if you are closer to a subject, the Aura Light is softer and more balanced compared to it being brighter when the subject is further away.

Image Credit: Supplied

To make sure you take full advantage of the improved Aura Light experience, V30 has a strong camera setup. This includes two main cameras: a 50MP Auto Focus Ultra Wide-Angle unit and a 50MP VCS True Colour Main Camera, and a 50MP AF Group Selfie Camera. The VCS True Colour camera has a large sensor and optical image stabilisation, which in tandem help especially with low-light images. And if you are wondering, VCS stands for vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum technology, which is what enables the camera to reproduce colours as close to the human eye as possible.

Interestingly, the improvements to camera hardware are not just limited to the main sensor. The Ultra Wide-Angle unit is the first in the V series to boast auto focus and has a much higher pixel count compared to the last generation. Have you ever had a portrait picture where a few people are out of focus? That is where the AI Group Portrait feature comes into play, where you can take pictures of up to 30 people without worrying about them being out of focus. You can also use the same lens for more detailed ultra-wide shots of scenic landscapes. On the flipside, the 50MP selfie camera with auto focus helps make group selfies a breeze.

No red lights

vivo V30 has a lot of good hardware up its sleeve. If you are someone who enjoys multimedia, the 6.78-inch AMOLED 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display is excellent, even outdoors thanks to its 2,800nit brightness. Moreover, its curved design makes movies immersive while the 120Hz refresh rate makes performance smooth. This is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, ideal for heavy multitasking, social media browsing and gaming. For the latter, V30 also has an Ultra Large Smart Cooling System with 11 built-in temperature sensors ensuring lag-free performance.

vivo has also been able to double the battery lifespan on the V30, meaning even after four years of regular charging, its capacity remains above 80 per cent. And for daily use, there is a 5,000mAh cell with 23 hours of standby time and 80W charging speeds thanks to FlashCharge, allowing you to fully charge the V30 in just 48 minutes.

Aesthetics like none other

Debuting with the V30 are new colour and material innovations. These include a high-performance glass covering on the display for drop resistance, IP54 water and dust protection and 2.5D glass on the rear camera module. The V30 comes in a Aqua Blue edition, which features a green-blue colour on a sleek glass surface with a water ripple pattern, a Lush Green that transforms into a deep blue colour in UV light and a classic Noble Black made with Flourite AG Glass. Remarkably, despite the 5,000mAh battery inside, V30 is sleek at only 7.45mm thin.

Image Credit: Supplied

