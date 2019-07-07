Huawei Mate 20 X will be available in UAE for Dh3,699 starting July 18

Huawei’s 5G-enabled Mate 20 X smartphone Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Huawei announced on Sunday that the 5G-enabled version of its Mate 20 X smartphone will be available for pre-order in the UAE — starting from July 11 — for Dh3,699.

The Chinese smartphone maker is also giving away a Huawei Watch GT 2019 with the pre-order.

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) in Emerald Green will be available in stores starting July 18th.

Equipped with Huawei’s powerful 5G multi-mode terminal chips, the 7nm Balong 5000 and the Kirin 980, the device can also downshift to 4G, 3G and 2G as well as other network systems.

The phone will also support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) 5G networks, meaning it can work in different countries and at the different stages of the 5G network development.

The phone also features new GPU Turbo 3.0, which Huawei greatly enhances the graphics on the device, enabling the phone to have a smoother and higher frame rate, lower power consumption, and a longer battery life for playing games.

The Mate 20 X (5G) comes with a the 7.2-inch Ultra Large OLED Dewdrop Display. The device also boasts a triple Leica camera setup.

Chip boxes:

The Balong 5000 chip - the world’s first 7nm 5G multi-mode terminal provides users with ultra-fast download speeds. The Balong 5000 not only effectively avoids latency from multi-mode data exchange, but it also improves performance and data transfer efficiency.