Pre-orders for newly launched HONOR 600 series begin

HONOR unveils 600 Series with innovations in camera tech and AI features
HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, unveiled the HONOR 600 Series including HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro, at a special event in Dubai yesterday, bringing together media, partners, influencers, and technology enthusiasts for an immersive first look at its latest innovation.
In his keynote, Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC, said that HONOR has achieved a 53 per cent increase in GCC smartphone and tablets shipment year-on-year, reflecting its position as the fastest-growing tech brand in the region. He highlighted HONOR’s recent innovations in camera technology, device performance, and AI features that enhance everyday convenience, while emphasising the brand’s swift expansion in GCC smartphones, tablets, and ecosystem products.
Zhang also touched upon increased partnerships with prominent global apps and services, aimed at ensuring HONOR users have access to their preferred tools and platforms from the start.
He also spotlighted HONOR’s new business directions, including pre-installation services and the expansion of B2B sales across sectors such as corporate, healthcare, education, finance, and more. There’s a growing focus on IoT products, showcasing a richer connected lifestyle through devices such as mousepads, HONOR CHOICE Cupuds, headphones, earbuds clips, HONOR CHOICE Enbot Pet Companion and watches.
The event experience was designed as an interactive journey that allowed attendees to explore the HONOR 600 Series in depth. Guests engaged with hands-on product experience areas showcasing the flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0, segment-leading 7,000mAh long-life battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class processors on HONOR 600 Pro.
As part of HONOR 600 Series launch, HONOR teamed up with Snapchat to roll out an interactive filter that transforms users' photos into artworks. The collaboration brings AI creativity to life in a fun and accessible way, allowing users to reimagine their moments through an artistic lens.
HONOR 600 Series redefines smartphone photography in its segment with a flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Camera, built on a large 1/1.4-inch sensor to deliver exceptional detail and low-light performance. Enhanced by advanced AI night algorithms, it excels in night portrait photography, preserving natural skin tones and depth even in challenging lighting conditions.
AI-powered stabilisation with CIPA 6.0 on HONOR 600 and CIPA 6.5 on HONOR 600 Pro version ensures sharper, more stable shots when shooting handheld, while the proprietary AI Colour Engine delivers true-to-life colours by correcting artificial lighting. The Pro model also pushes maximum zoom to 120x, delivering with impressive clarity, offering a well-rounded, flagship imaging experience in every shot.
Creativity is at the core of HONOR 600 Series experience. With AI Image to Video 2.0, users can transform still images into short cinematic videos using natural language prompts and built in templates, unlocking new ways to tell stories and create content.
For ease and simplicity, HONOR 600 series introduces a dedicated AI Button for AI Image editing. Users can open a photo and long-press this AI Button to quickly open AI Image to Video 2.0 and AI Photos Agent, enabling them to unleash various creative ideas quickly. AI Photos Agent supports natural language interaction, allowing users to add, delete, or modify image elements with a single natural language command.
Despite its refined and slim form factor, HONOR 600 Series houses a 7000mAh long-life battery, the largest ever in the HONOR Number Series. Supported by 80W HONOR SuperCharge technology, the device is designed for extended daily use across content creation, streaming and multitasking, offering reliable all-day performance without compromising design.
The HONOR 600 Series is powered by Snapdragon processors on HONOR 600 Pro, with HONOR 600 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor built on an advanced 3nm process, delivering a 45 per cent CPU and 44 per cent GPU performance leap over its predecessor. This generational shift provides the computational headroom required for real-time AI Image to Video 2.0 and high-performance gaming with flagship-level speed across demanding applications. The combination of elite processing power and AI-driven battery management enables sustained peak performance and seamless multitasking without excessive power drain.
MagicOS 10.0 on HONOR 600 Series introduces a suite of intelligent AI features designed to enhance everyday productivity and convenience. From AI writing tools and AI summaries that simplify content creation and comprehension, to Magic Portal enabling smooth multitasking across apps, the system is built for efficiency. Additional capabilities such as AI deepfake detection provide enhanced security, while features like HONOR Share, AI translation, and AI subtitles support fast file transfers and real-time understanding of conversations and media, creating a smarter and more intuitive user experience.
Extending beyond the device itself, HONOR 600 Series also delivers seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. With the upgraded HONOR Connect, users can sync notifications with iPhone, share files instantly with iPhone and Mac, enable hotspot sharing, and even view messages on Apple Watch, bridging Android and Apple platforms to enable a more connected and productive cross-device experience.
HONOR 600 Series is available for pre-order starting at Dh1,599 and will be available in Orange, Golden White, and Black. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth up to Dh897, including free HONOR Watch Fit, HONOR VIP Care+, India/Pakistan and GCC Warranty and phone case with HONOR 600 Pro and HONOR CHOICE Earbuds, HONOR VIP Care+, India/Pakistan and GCC Warranty and phone case with HONOR 600.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.