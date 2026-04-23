Pre-orders for newly launched HONOR 600 series begin

HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, unveiled the HONOR 600 Series including HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro, at a special event in Dubai yesterday, bringing together media, partners, influencers, and technology enthusiasts for an immersive first look at its latest innovation.

In his keynote, Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC, said that HONOR has achieved a 53 per cent increase in GCC smartphone and tablets shipment year-on-year, reflecting its position as the fastest-growing tech brand in the region. He highlighted HONOR’s recent innovations in camera technology, device performance, and AI features that enhance everyday convenience, while emphasising the brand’s swift expansion in GCC smartphones, tablets, and ecosystem products.

Zhang also touched upon increased partnerships with prominent global apps and services, aimed at ensuring HONOR users have access to their preferred tools and platforms from the start.

He also spotlighted HONOR’s new business directions, including pre-installation services and the expansion of B2B sales across sectors such as corporate, healthcare, education, finance, and more. There’s a growing focus on IoT products, showcasing a richer connected lifestyle through devices such as mousepads, HONOR CHOICE Cupuds, headphones, earbuds clips, HONOR CHOICE Enbot Pet Companion and watches.

The event experience was designed as an interactive journey that allowed attendees to explore the HONOR 600 Series in depth. Guests engaged with hands-on product experience areas showcasing the flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera, industry-exclusive AI Image to Video 2.0, segment-leading 7,000mAh long-life battery, and Snapdragon flagship-class processors on HONOR 600 Pro.