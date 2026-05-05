OPPO Find N6: the first foldable with a zero-feel crease

A remarkably flat inner screen, AI tools, and power performance come together in Find N6
For years, foldable smartphones have promised the best of both worlds: a compact phone that opens into a tablet-sized display. Yet one persistent flaw has held the category back — the crease.
With the launch of Find N6, OPPO is making sure the crease is no longer a problem worth worrying about.
OPPO’s new flagship foldable introduces what the company calls the world’s first Zero-Feel Crease, a design breakthrough that makes the inner display feel almost indistinguishable from a traditional flat screen. It’s a significant leap not just for OPPO but for the entire foldable category.
“While foldables offer the advantage of a larger display, the crease has remained one of the primary concerns for users, and it’s a challenge OPPO has sought to solve ever since the original Find N and its pioneering water-drop hinge,” says Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. “With Find N6, by refining both the hinge architecture and display materials, we have achieved a Zero-Feel Crease. For the first time, users can truly enjoy the expansive inner screen without the interruption of a crease.”
Find N6’s biggest innovation lies in how it re-engineers the hinge and display to minimise the fold line.
At the core is a second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge, built using an advanced 3D liquid printing process. This technology allows microscopic imperfections in the hinge structure to be filled with extreme precision, reducing height variance to just 0.05mm, far below the industry norm.
The result is a display that feels remarkably smooth under the finger. Slide across the screen and the usual dip or ridge that defines foldables is largely absent.
OPPO complements this with a new Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass layer, designed to counter long-term wear. Folding screens typically degrade over time as internal adhesive layers shift, deepening the crease. Here, a thicker, more resilient glass structure actively pushes the display back into shape after each fold.
According to TÜV Rheinland testing, Find N6 reduces long-term crease formation by up to 82 per cent compared to its predecessor, while maintaining structural integrity through up to one million folds. In practical terms, that translates into a foldable that not only looks better on day one but is built to stay that way.
Find N6 builds on a lineage that has steadily improved with each generation.
The original Find N introduced OPPO’s water-drop hinge to soften the crease. Find N2 made the device lighter and more usable, while Find N3 focused on multitasking and productivity. Find N5 pushed boundaries further with an ultra-thin design.
Now, Find N6 brings those strands together, combining slimness, durability, usability and, crucially, a near crease-free display.
At just 8.93mm thick and weighing 225g, it is one of the lightest and thinnest book-style foldables available, comparable to many standard flagship smartphones. That matters, because one of the long-standing trade-offs with foldables has been bulk. Here, OPPO narrows that gap significantly.
Find N6 features a 6.62-inch outer display and a large 8.12-inch inner screen when unfolded, both engineered for high brightness and comfort.
With peak brightness of 1,800 nits, visibility in direct sunlight is strong, while a minimum brightness of 1 nit and high-frequency PWM dimming make it easier on the eyes in darker environments.
The symmetrical slim bezels and flat-edged design also contribute to a more premium, immersive feel — whether the phone is folded or open.
In everyday use, the balance between portability and screen size is where Find N6 shines. It feels like a normal smartphone when closed, yet opens into a genuinely expansive workspace.
The updated Free-Flow Window system allows multiple apps to run simultaneously in a fluid, intuitive layout, making use of the larger screen for multitasking. It’s a continuation of OPPO’s focus on making foldables practical for work as well as entertainment.
A key addition is the OPPO AI Pen, designed to enhance note-taking, drawing and on-screen interaction. Combined with AI-powered tools and the dedicated Snap Key, which can capture and store content instantly, the device leans heavily into the idea of a mobile productivity hub.
OPPO continues its partnership with Hasselblad for imaging, equipping Find N6 with a refined Master Camera System housed in its signature Cosmos Ring module.
The camera setup is designed to deliver flagship-level photography while maintaining a balanced, stable design that sits flat on surfaces, avoiding the wobble common in some camera-heavy phones.
Durability has often been a concern for foldables, but OPPO is addressing that with a comprehensive approach.
Find N6 uses a combination of Grade-5 titanium, ultra-high-strength steel and aircraft-grade aluminium to reinforce the hinge and frame. The outer display is protected by nanocrystal glass, while the rear panel uses lightweight yet durable fibre materials.
The device also carries IP56, IP58 and IP59 ratings — the highest for an OPPO foldable — offering resistance against dust, water immersion and even high-pressure water jets.
These improvements suggest a device built not just for early adopters, but for mainstream users who expect reliability in everyday conditions.
Find N6 is designed to handle extended use without fatigue, thanks to its lightweight build and ergonomic design. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform and paired with the large 6,000mAh OPPO silicon-carbon battery, it can keep up with both work and entertainment throughout the day.
Find N6 is available in the UAE for Dh8,999 in two colour variants: the deep, classic Stellar Titanium, and the vibrant Blossom Orange, which features gold accents exquisitely integrated into the hinge casing made of titanium alloy.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.