OPPO Find N6: the first foldable with a zero-feel crease

For years, foldable smartphones have promised the best of both worlds: a compact phone that opens into a tablet-sized display. Yet one persistent flaw has held the category back — the crease.

With the launch of Find N6, OPPO is making sure the crease is no longer a problem worth worrying about.

OPPO’s new flagship foldable introduces what the company calls the world’s first Zero-Feel Crease, a design breakthrough that makes the inner display feel almost indistinguishable from a traditional flat screen. It’s a significant leap not just for OPPO but for the entire foldable category.

“While foldables offer the advantage of a larger display, the crease has remained one of the primary concerns for users, and it’s a challenge OPPO has sought to solve ever since the original Find N and its pioneering water-drop hinge,” says Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. “With Find N6, by refining both the hinge architecture and display materials, we have achieved a Zero-Feel Crease. For the first time, users can truly enjoy the expansive inner screen without the interruption of a crease.”

A crease you can barely feel or see