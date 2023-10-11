The V series from vivo is synonymous with camera innovation, smooth performance and beautiful designs. The latest addition to this captivating line-up, vivo V29 gives users much-needed upgrades to take their social media game to the next level.

Aura Light Portrait 2.0

We know how challenging it can be to take portrait images in low-light situations. While its predecessor had already addressed this issue with Aura Light, vivo V29 introduces an upgraded design with a larger ring size contributing to a 36 per cent increase in brightness and Smart Color Temperature Adjustment. With the largest Aura Light in V series’ history, your portraits remain illuminated from every angle without having to deal with facial shadows and dark areas. Compared to a regular flash, vivo V29’s Aura Light Portrait 2.0 covers nine times more area and makes for a gentle look like that of a professional studio.

When it comes to outdoors during the night, we have no control over the lighting around us. That is where the Smart Color Temperature Adjustment comes into play, enabling the vivo V29’s Aura Light to adapt by adjusting colour temperatures. This means whether you are in a vibrant neon-lit street or a cozy café, the portraits from your V29 will automatically adapt to your surroundings without any noticeable contrast or inconsistencies. Additionally, you can adjust lighting manually for the ultimate control by simply using the slider available in the camera interface.

50MP Group Selfie and Ultra-sensing Cameras

There is a different joy in sharing experiences with your friends and loved ones. With vivo V29’s front 50MP Group Selfie Camera, you can capture both group photos and videos. The sensor sports a 92-degree field of view, which hits the sweet spot for both single-person and group selfies. Moreover, the same lens can be used for group videos thanks to its Auto Focus feature, which means vlogging with your friends is now even easier.

On the rear, V29 boasts a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a large 1/1.57-inch sensor. Especially in dark settings, the lens can let in more light leading to brighter and purer night photos. The OIS helps to ensure that these images have better quality and are less likely to be blurry.

But more than that, it plays a crucial role in capturing Ultra Stable Video, supported by both OIS and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Through this hardware and computational photography, vivo’s V29 can capture video with greatly reduced shake. The same is also used for Super Night Video, a feature that eliminates all the pain points of shooting videos in low-light conditions. To edit the videos and create a vlog, you have Vlog Movie Creator, which uses built-in templates and an editing assistant to have your video ready in an instant.

There are countless other features like this baked into V29’s camera experience that help you make the most of its hardware. You find Astro Mode, which lets you capture the Milky Way without the need for professional equipment, Food Mode to make your dishes look more appetizing than ever and Supermoon Mode, for when you zoom beyond 10x to avoid common issues like overexposure and lack of detail.

120Hz 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved display and 80W FlashCharge

Up front, vivo V29 features a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved display to deliver stunning and immersive visuals. Its DCI-P3 cinema-grade colour gamut and high 452ppi pixel density mean you will never miss out on any details when watching a movie or TV show. Given we spend a lot of time on our smartphones, vivo has gone the extra mile to prioritise eye health with its display. With three SGS professional-grade eye protection certifications, you can rest assured that your eyes are being taken care of.

Inside, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, which performs well and has 5G connectivity. If you are a heavy multitasker, its Memory Booster can give you 8GB of Extended RAM, on top of the 12GB that is already on-board with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. And for gaming enthusiasts, V29 sports an Ultra Large VC Bionic Cooling System, which means no performance drops even in the most demanding action scenes.

To ensure you never find yourself in a situation without power, vivo has managed to pack a 4,600mAh battery on V29. This supports safe and fast charging using FlashCharge, which takes the smartphone from 1-50 per cent in just 18 minutes of charging.

Colour-changing fluorite AG Glass

vivo V29 at 186g is only 7.46mm thin and comes in two distinct colours, Velvet Red and Noble Black, both of which sport fluorite anti-glare (AG) Glass and nano-scale photoetching. This technique adds a premium feel that complements the metal border of the device and makes either phone durable in addition to their IP54 water and dust resistance. Out of both the variants, the Velvet Red V29 features a unique photochromic colour-changing effect under UV light, allowing it to transition to an elegant burgundy colour.

Availability and pre-orders