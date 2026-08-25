HUAWEI MatePad Air elevates AI-powered PC-level productivity

MatePad Air is a powerful companion designed to help you stay productive wherever you are
The all-new HUAWEI MatePad Air brings to life a new era of work by combining AI-powered capabilities with PC-level productivity in a slim and stunning form factor. Built for young creators and mobile professionals, it stands out as a powerful companion designed to help you stay productive wherever you are.
Beyond just an AI chatbot, MatePad Air offers the perks of AI blended within the user experience, helping to make everyday tasks more seamless and efficient. Combined with uncompromised performance and a range of intelligent productivity tools, MatePad Air redefines what users can expect from a modern tablet.
The PC-level WPS Office suite on the MatePad Air has been supercharged with AI. All the WPS AI features are integrated to help you get your tasks done seamlessly. You can generate topics, create outlines, and refine content with the AI writing tool. With the AI sheet assistant, data entry and formatting, row and column operations, and formulas can be handled through natural language commands.
The AI presentation tool can automatically extract key points from documents and convert them into slides for faster deck creation. If you are working with a lengthy PDF file, AI can summarise the key points and even map the frameworks to make reading more efficient. Now, you can also collaborate on projects in real time using the WPS multi-device sync.
Even HUAWEI Notes now delivers a smarter experience powered by the new speech-to-text feature. Note-taking becomes effortless even while you are in the middle of a lecture or meeting. It can quickly convert speech to text after recording, accurately capturing discussions and automatically generating structured notes. Transcribed text can be synchronised with handwritten annotations and highlights, making it easy to mark key points and add additional context.
For more demanding on-the-go tasks, MatePad Air can be paired with the Smart Magnetic Keyboard, weighing just 308g, which provides molecular-level stain resistance, robust durability, and unmatched comfort. Featuring 1.5mm high key travel and large keycaps, the keyboard pairs seamlessly with the tablet to deliver faster and more stable connections and lower typing latency. It also supports a wide array of shortcut key combinations for desktop-level typing, making almost anything you'd need as a creator just a tap away.
Featuring a large 12-inch OLED PaperMatte Display, MatePad Air boasts one of the best tablet displays in this price range. Compared to traditional glossy screens, the PaperMatte Display delivers a more comfortable viewing experience and a writing feel that closely mimics paper. With a resolution of 2.8K and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, you get a premium viewing experience suited for productivity and entertainment. HUAWEI MatePad Air also supports adaptive refresh rate technology, ranging from 30 Hz to 144 Hz.
Another remarkable feat of the MatePad Air is the almost non-existent bezels around the screen. Within the tiny 4.69 mm bezels, the tablet also manages to integrate the 12MP front camera, eliminating the need for a notch.
Living up to its name, MatePad Air is an incredibly thin and light tablet, weighing just 509g with a thickness of only 5.3mm. Despite its slim, lightweight build, the device doesn't compromise on durability. The metal body of the tablet achieves a premium finish that shifts with light and angle. This method uses water-based, eco-friendly electrophoretic paint and semiconductor-grade ultra-pure water treatment to ensure the coating adheres evenly and securely to the integrated metal rear cover. The result is a pure, refined finish on metal that elevates the look and breaks the monotony of conventional metal finishes.
Despite its slim and lightweight design, HUAWEI MatePad Air features a large 10,100 mAh battery, providing up to 16 hours of local HDR video playback and approximately 10 hours of online video playback. Thanks to the 66 W SuperCharge Turbo, it reaches up to 42 per cent charge in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 85 minutes.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.