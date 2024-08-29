Ultra-thin design with improved durability

HONOR Magic V3 features an ultra-thin design that measures just 9.2mm when folded, achieved through the use of 19 innovative materials and 114 microstructures. Weighing an impossibly light 226g, it uses a special fibre as its body material, which offers exceptional impact resistance compared to other foldable smartphones. The proprietary HONOR Super Steel Hinge is designed to endure up to 500,000 folding cycles, while the display is strengthened by the HONOR Super Armored Inner Screen and HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, offering enhanced durability against accidental drops and everyday wear.

HONOR Magic V3 has IPX8 water resistance, which means it’s well protected against water and will work stable under a depth of 2.5m. Users don’t have to worry about light rain or accidental spills—as the phone can handle these situations without damage.

Redefining the future of smart experience with on-device AI innovations

HONOR uses AI to empower hardware performance to deliver a smarter, more personalised and more secure user experience. In pursuit of this goal, HONOR has reconstructed its operating system to provide better synergy with cloud AI. The Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.1 on HONOR Magic V3 immerses users in a seamless and intelligent experience, one that is enriched by its advanced smart features that maximise productivity and help the user find their fullest potential.

The innovative AI Empowered Magic Portal understands user behaviour and context to provide useful shortcuts and recommendations, helping to simplify common tasks. Taking full advantage of the large inner screen on HONOR Magic V3, users can open two different floating apps through Magic Portal at once. With this new multi-tasking possibility, users can more easily compare prices while shopping, set up diaries and navigate to different locations than ever before.

Image Credit: Supplied

Parallel Space is a convenient feature on HONOR Magic V3 that allows for secure isolation and separate storage of work and personal data, ensuring privacy and organisation. With Parallel Space, users can effortlessly operate dual-space apps independently on individual desktops, functioning as if they had a second phone seamlessly integrated into their foldable device.

Powered by Google Cloud

HONOR has partnered with Google Cloud to deliver smoother and more interactive AI experiences. As HONOR continues to cater to the diverse needs of foldable users, it enhances a range of business features with AI capabilities including Face-to-Face Translation, HONOR Notes and AI Eraser to further elevate productivity. By harnessing the power of real-time AI, HONOR Magic V3 supports Face-to-Face Translation, breaking the barriers of language comprehension to increase global understanding. When users activate the Face-to-Face Translation feature, HONOR Magic V3 is capable of providing instant translations during in-person conversations, regardless of whether the device is folded or unfolded.

HONOR Notes on the HONOR Magic V3 has been enriched with new AI-powered capabilities, providing an AI Office experience that is all-rounded, convenient and that anticipates user needs. Voice to Text on HONOR Notes uses AI voice recognition to clearly comprehend user voice input and translate it on to the notes app.

The AI Eraser on the HONOR Magic V3 uses advanced Google Cloud-powered generative AI to seamlessly remove unwanted objects, text, and background elements from photos. It can cleanly erase distractions like pedestrians or graffiti, and even replace removed objects with realistic background content, ensuring your images remain flawless.

Exceptional hardware for a flagship experience

Driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, HONOR Magic V3 delivers outstanding performance and advanced generative AI capabilities. This powerful chipset boosts CPU performance by 30 per cent and GPU performance by 25 per cent. With the advanced Qualcomm AI Engine, the device provides smooth and stable AI features. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ensures top-notch gaming experiences while maintaining excellent battery efficiency.

HONOR Magic V3 stands out as the foldable device with the highest battery-to-device ratio in the industry. With the integration of silicon-carbon materials, the third generation 5150mAh Silicon Battery showcases significant advancements in size and thickness. It supports 66W wired and 50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge, ensuring rapid and convenient charging when you need it.

Unrivalled AI photography, right at our fingertips

Despite its slim profile, HONOR Magic V3 maintains its excellent photography standards, capturing stunning images in a variety of scenarios. It reimagines photography thanks to the revolutionary HONOR AI Falcon Camera System, which consists of a 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, 50MP Main Camera and 40MP Ultra-wide Camera. It also features a telephoto camera that offers up to 100X digital zoom to capture unforgettable memories at any distance.

With advanced AI features like HONOR AI Motion Sensing and HONOR AI Portrait Engine, the HONOR Magic V3 takes photography to new heights.

With the HONOR AI Motion Sensing, the camera automatically detects intricate facial expressions such as a smile, and body movements like jumping to enable a smart capture, taking stunning snapshots with remarkable details through the power of AI.

The HONOR AI Portrait Engine consists of three different layers, including AI Light and Shadow Enhancement, AI Optical Effect Enhancement, and AI Artistic Style Enhancement. AI Light and Shadow Enhancement evaluates various elements of lighting such as angles, positions, brightness levels, colour temperatures, white balance, intensity, and type.