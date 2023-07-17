AI Vlog Master and 200MP Ultra Clear Camera

With an unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology, Honor has once again raised the bar in innovation. Starting from the camera, it has introduced outstanding advancements in both hardware and software.

Image Credit: Supplied

Honor reveals new AI Vlog Master for video capture, including AI Video Recommendation, Instant Movie for quick and easy video production, and AI Noise Reduction that helps users capture clean voice recordings that are free of ambient background noises.

AI Video Recommendation

Honor 90 uses AI to make video recording more intuitive and hassle-free. When you're ready to shoot a video, Honor 90's AI will recognise the scene you're shooting and recommend the most appropriate video mode from its five options: Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video, and Solo-cut. This feature enables users to record videos in the most optimal and ideal manner possible.

Instant Movie

After capturing images, users can quickly create a 15-second video with the Instant Movie option. In addition, they can easily add their preferred music, allowing for a personalised touch and breaking free from the limitations of pre-existing songs on their devices. Instant Movie is a powerful tool that can help users create high-quality, personalised videos in a matter of seconds.

AI Noise Reduction

Have you ever encountered situations where you attempted to record a video, but the background noise interfered, preventing you from capturing the desired footage as you had envisioned it? It has happened to all of us. That’s why Honor debuts the revolutionary AI Noise Reduction feature. This feature uses AI to effectively remove background noise from videos, such as traffic honking or loud human voices. This ensures that users can capture clear human voices without any disturbances from other surrounding noises. This is especially useful for vloggers who want to create high-quality videos without having to worry about background noise.

For its camera system, Honor 90 features a 200MP main camera that is packed with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor for capturing incredible amounts of detail; a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera supporting a field of view of 112 degree; and a 2MP depth camera for recreating stylish bokeh effects. The Portrait Mode is also upgraded to support 2x zoom to generate portraits that are more focused on the key subject.

Image Credit: Supplied

The introduction of these features is truly remarkable, catering to not only content creators but also everyday individuals seeking a convenient and efficient tool for recording and editing videos directly on their smartphones. With these AI technologies, users can bid farewell to the complexities of using third-party applications, as Honor provides a seamless and hassle-free experience for capturing and editing videos effortlessly.

Zero-risk eye comfort display

Flickering screens can cause eye strain, leading to symptoms such as dryness, fatigue, blurred vision, and discomfort. The constant changes in brightness and flickering patterns can put additional stress on the eye, particularly when viewing the screen for extended periods. According to studies, dimming levels below 1250Hz are considered high risk, while levels between 1250Hz and 3125Hz are considered low risk.

Image Credit: Supplied

Dimming levels above 3125Hz are generally considered free from the risk of causing harm to the eyes. With Honor 90 5G’s industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology and Zero-Flicker Display, Honor is revolutionising the smartphone experience, enabling users to enjoy their devices for extended periods without worrying about the effects on their eyes.

Honor 90 5G’s display is designed to address the increasing concerns about the health risks of prolonged screen use. The zero-risk eye comfort display uses a variety of technologies to reduce eye strain and fatigue, making it possible for users to enjoy their smartphones for longer periods of time without worry.

Industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology and Zero-Flicker Display: Honor 90 also includes a Zero-Flicker Display with industry-leading Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology that allows the display to pulse at a rate of up to 3,840Hz. This creates a flicker-free viewing experience, even in low light conditions, as the display pulse is imperceptible to the human eye.

Circadian Night Display adjusts the screen’s brightness to match users’ circadian rhythms. This feature helps to promote healthier sleep according to experts.

Dynamic Dimming feature matches the time of the day to the level of blue light that the screen produces, which helps to relieve eye strain.

These features combine to create a display that is both comfortable and easy on the eyes. Honor 90 5G’s display is a significant step forward in the quest to create a healthier smartphone experience.