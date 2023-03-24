As Muslims worldwide mark Ramadan and its spiritual values, Honor launches Memories Together, a Ramadan campaign that aims to foster the sense of togetherness and strengthen social ties while also highlighting the ways in which Honor products help perfectly capture Ramadan moments and memories together.

"Honor recognises the importance of Ramadan in bringing people together and creating meaningful moments,” says Daniel Wang, MEA President, Honor Middle East Africa. “With our Memories Together campaign, our goal is to provide users with innovative technologies that enhance their Ramadan experience and enables them to never miss a moment. We believe that these valuable moments will stay with our customers for a lifetime, and we are honoured to be a part of their Ramadan celebration."

This Ramadan, Honor encourages users to get creative and try out new ways to capture and record memorable moments with a wide range of innovative features and camera capabilities of Honor smartphones. The advanced vlogging options of Honor smartphones can inspire users to create stunning and high-quality content during the month.

As part of Memories Together campaign, customers can enjoy huge savings on their favourite Honor products. In addition to these amazing discounts, customers will also receive free gifts with their purchases, making it an even more exciting and rewarding shopping experience.

With Mother's Day also approaching, the Memories Together campaign’s offers can be a great way to show appreciation to your mom and bring a new world to her everyday with the latest smart devices from Honor.

Image Credit: Supplied

New way to vlog your Ramadan experience

Honor smartphones have always been known for their innovative camera features, and Honor 70 5G and HONOR X9a are no exception. Honor 70 5G comes with the industry’s first Solo Cut Vlog Mode, which allows multiple videos to be produced simultaneously, including a dedicated video of the subject being spotlighted alongside the original video featuring all subjects. Now, this is a great way to record Ramadan moments in a creative and unique way.

With Honor X9a’s multi-video recording option, in just one take, users can use the front and rear camera at the same time or choose from the different modes to vlog their Ramadan experience and social gatherings from different angles, making their videos even more engaging and creative.

Save Dh200 this Ramadan when you buy the 8+256GB version. It’s now available for Dh1,599 instead of Dh1,799.

Get a free Honor Choice portable Bluetooth speaker worth Dh129 each on purchase of Honor X9a (8+128GB) for Dh1,199 and Honor X9a (8+256GB) for Dh1,299.

Image Credit: Supplied

These devices are up for grabs at Honor Online Store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, lulu, KM Trading, Nesto, Sharaf DG, noon, Amazon, and Etisalat by e&.

The brand is also offering Honor X8a for Dh899 with an exclusive gift, Honor X7a for Dh599, and Honor X8 5G for Dh749, Honor X7 for Dh549, and Honor X6 for Dh449.

These products are available at Honor’s online store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, LuLu, KM Trading, Nesto, Sharaf DG, noon, Amazon, and Etisalat by e&.

Customers in Saudi Arabia also get to save 200 Saudi riyals when they buy the 8+128GB version for 1,699 riyals instead of 1,799 and 8+256GB for 1,799 riyals instead of 1,999 riyals. In addition, they get free screen protection and GCC warranty.

For 1,399 Saudi riyals, you can get Honor X9a (8+256GB) plus Honor Choice Earbuds X, screen protection and GCC warranty completely free in Saudi Arabia.

The products are available at Jarir, eXtra, LuLu, Amazon, noon and STC.

Great offers on X series

Honor provides great discounts on other smartphones from the X series line-up, including Honor X8a, Honor X7a, Honor X8 5G, Honor X6, as well as other models in Saudi Arabia as well. These devices are designed to cater to a wide range of consumers, from those who are looking for an affordable smartphone with decent features to those who want a premium device with top-of-the-line specs.

The X series is known for its durability, high-quality display, powerful battery and fast charging. With these discounts, consumers can get their hands on these devices at a more affordable price point, without sacrificing on quality or performance.

For 949 Saudi riyals, you will get Honor X8a (8GB+128GB) in a free Honor gift box, screen protection and GCC warranty. You can get your hands on Honor X7a (4GB + 128GB) for 649 Saudi riyals with free GCC warranty thrown in. Honor X6 (4GB + 64GB) is up for grabs for 499 Saudi riyals instead of 549 riyals while Honor X6 (4GB + 128GB) will set you back only 549 riyals instead of 599 riyals – this offer is exclusively available at Jarir Bookstore. You can pick up an Honor X5 for just 369 riyals.

Honor X8 5G (6GB+128GB) is available for just 749 riyals in Jarir while Honor X7 (4GB+128GB) is up for grabs for only 599 riyals in eXtra.