HONOR 600 Series is now available in stores

At the core of the HONOR 600 Series is its flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera that delivers exceptional clarity, depth, and low-light performance. Powered by advanced AI night algorithms, the system enhances night portrait photography, preserving natural skin tones, accurate lighting, and scene depth even in challenging conditions.

AI-powered stabilisation, with CIPA 6.0 on HONOR 600 and CIPA 6.5 on HONOR 600 Pro, ensures sharper, more stable handheld shots, while the proprietary AI Color Engine delivers true-to-life colours across varied lighting environments. HONOR 600 Pro further extends its imaging capabilities with up to 120x zoom, enabling users to capture distant moments with impressive clarity.

Designed for real-life photography scenarios, HONOR 600 Series delivers consistent results adapting seamlessly to changing lighting conditions. From low-light cityscapes to fast-moving scenes, HONOR 600 Series is engineered to capture moments instantly, with consistency and precision.

Creativity Powered by AI

HONOR 600 Series introduces AI Image-to-Video 2.0 , enabling users to transform still images into dynamic video content using natural language prompts and built-in templates. This next-generation feature unlocks new creative possibilities, allowing users to bring static memories to life in a more immersive, cinematic format.

Complementing this is the dedicated AI Button, providing quick access to AI imaging tools, including AI Image-to-Video and AI Photos Agent. Users can edit, enhance, or reimagine images instantly, simplifying the content creation process.

Performance built for AI and everyday speed

Powered by Snapdragon processors including the Snapdragon 8 Elite on the Pro model, HONOR 600 Series delivers flagship-level performance across multitasking, gaming, and content creation. With up to IP69K water and dust resistance, together with SGS 5-star Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush, ensure the device holds up against splashes, dust, drops, and the unpredictability of everyday life.

All-day battery and ultra-fast charging

Designed to keep up with modern lifestyles, HONOR 600 Series is equipped with a 7000mAh long-life battery, the largest in the HONOR Number Series, designed to support extended usage across content creation, streaming, and daily productivity despite its slim design.

Paired with 80W HONOR SuperCharge, the device delivers ultra-fast charging, minimising downtime and ensuring users stay connected throughout the day. With a high battery capacity and charging speed combination, users can quickly power up and stay connected, reducing downtime and ensuring uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.

3-month free trial of Google AI Pro on HONOR 600 Series

For a limited time, customers who purchase HONOR 600 Pro or HONOR 600 are eligible to get a 3-month free trial of Google AI Pro, unlocking higher access to the best of Gemini plus 5TB of cloud storage.

With Google AI Pro from Google, consumers can unleash their creativity with Nano Banana to generate and edit images using natural language prompts, get access to AI-powered assistance from Gemini directly in the Google apps they know and use like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. Furthermore, users can create AI-generated videos in seconds using Veo 3, just by using text prompts and study smarter with Gemini and get tailored study plans and quizzing themselves on course materials.

Pricing and availability

HONOR 600 Series is available in Orange, Golden White, and Black. The starting price of HONOR 600 is Dh1,599 while HONOR 600 Pro is available for Dh2,999.

For a limited time, customers will receive complimentary gifts worth Dh99, including India/Pakistan and GCC warranty coverage, as well as a magnetic phone case.

Consumers can purchase the HONOR 600 Series through HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Stores, and leading retail and e-commerce partners, including Sharaf DG, Emax, LuLu, Noon, Jumbo, Carrefour, and e&, and other authorised retail stores.