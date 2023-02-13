Samsung Gulf Electronics has opened an interactive Galaxy Pop-Up at Dubai Mall to enable customers to explore the brand’s much-anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 range of premium smartphones. The pop-up store, which is conveniently located close to Galleries Lafayette and Ice Rink next to Dubai Mall’s Grand Atrium entrance, will be open until February 28. The space allows visitors and fans to interact with the newly unveiled devices and experience their impressive new features, from getting behind the lens of Galaxy’s latest camera system and testing the potential of Galaxy’s connected ecosystem to learning about Samsung’s efforts towards creating a sustainable future.

“Samsung fans await new devices with great anticipation,” says Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of MX Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “As we roll out the next Galaxy series across the region, they can experience the innovation, power and ingenuity that goes into every device we make. We are excited to bring the Galaxy Experience Space to Dubai to provide our regional fans with an in-person, immersive look at our cutting-edge technology and our approach to purposeful innovation.”

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Apart from the new devices on display, the Galaxy Pop-Up also features a Nightography room that lets visitors explore the low-light capabilities of the new camera system and a Photo Booth where professional quality pictures of visitors are clicked and printed out.

For gaming enthusiasts, the pop-up store offers a chance to participate in competitions featuring the popular game PUBG and the racing game Asphalt9.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Borrow an S23 and win it

Visitors can even borrow the latest Galaxy devices for a couple of hours to shoot pictures or create content as part of a photography competition. Three winners will be announced throughout the campaign, who will take home a Galaxy S23. Apart from this, visitors can also register at the Galaxy Pop-Up for a Photography Masterclass organised by Samsung every Sunday at 7pm.

Video by Ahmed Ramzan | Edited by Irish Eden R. Belleza

In the pop-up space, visitors can also experience the seamless integration within the Galaxy ecosystem including Samsung Galaxy tabs, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. After experiencing the new products, visitors can also pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series at the pop-up store until February 16 after which the products will be shipped to their addresses.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Samsung Gulf Electronics is offering exclusive gifts for all pre-orders. UAE customers who order ahead of time will receive a Dh500 e-voucher for any Galaxy S23 model, which can be redeemed against a selection of accessories, wearables and tablets, in addition to a one-year Samsung Care+ comprehensive warranty against accidental breakage and breakdown, 5X Samsung Rewards points and complimentary subscriptions with Samsung members.

Samsung is also offering up to 24 months 0 per cent instalment plan in partnership with select banks, including trade-in options. "Our exclusive pre-order offers make owning this icon even more rewarding for our loyal Galaxy fans,” Abu Shamat points out. “The improved camera, battery life, durability and the best privacy protection of any smartphone all add to the incredible value of owning one of the most advanced devices in the market."

Focus on sustainability

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Samsung will also be drawing the visitors’ attention to its Everyday Sustainability vision and provide a glimpse of how Galaxy technologies incorporate eco-conscious practices. “We're so happy that we're able to offer and introduce our flagship products to our local consumers in the UAE,” adds Abu Shamat. “The S23 caters to multiple types of users. For gamers, there is the best-in-class, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU specially made for Samsung, and for business consumers, there is our beloved S-Pen, which is great for multitasking purposes. But personally, I'm super proud of the fact that the S23 marks a major step in our movement towards sustainability. We're so proud to announce that the S23 packaging is 100 per cent plastic-free and made from recycled paper. And that matches the sustainability drive of the UAE government as well.”

Samsung has increased its use of recycled materials from six internal components in Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12 internal and external components in Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 series also has a higher number of recycled materials than any other Galaxy smartphone, including pre-consumer recycled aluminium and glass and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, PET bottles and water barrels. Additionally, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in a packaging box made of 100 per cent recycled paper.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship phone boasts a new 200-megapixel Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures moments with incredible precision thanks to the use of pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once. The series’ enhanced Nightography capabilities transform how photos and videos are optimised for quality in a wide range of ambient conditions. This is achieved by a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that boosts object details and colour tone while cancelling visual noise. It also offers a suite of advanced tools such as the Expert RAW app that enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG.

Options and prices