The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip is built for business success with an architecture-inspired design making for both a stylish and elegant look. Its Star Black colour is based on outer space whereas its iridescent finish allows the laptop to look different depending on how light strikes its surface. Different from conventional business laptops, the ExpertBook B5 Flip stands out, but not just in terms of design. It is compact, durable thanks to its MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification and lightweight at just 1.25kg.

Flexible design with a 14-inch NanoEdge display

Up front, Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip features a 14-inch FHD 16:9 IPS panel with a NanoEdge design providing an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has support for a 1,920x1,080 resolution, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut coverage and up to 400-nits of brightness. To enable seamless interaction, the panel sports an anti-glare finish and touchscreen support.

This goes together with the machine’s flexible 360-degree design, allowing business users to use it in a variety of different modes. You can use the laptop in both tent and tablet modes, which makes it easier for instant collaboration, content sharing and presentations. Moreover, the in-built MPP2.0 stylus helps users create handwritten notes, edit documents or draw illustrations. It has support for 4,096 pressure levels and comes with a fast-charging function, which means 45 minutes of usage from a quick 15-second charge.

When typing, the machine’s ErgoLift hinge design comes into play, which improves audio resonance, air circulation and comfort. On the ExpertBook B5 Flip, there is a full-sized, backlit and spill-resistant keyboard with keys featuring a 1.5mm travel distance and a subtle 0.15mm indentation for better accuracy and long typing sessions. Especially for a work environment, this is crucial. However, Asus takes it up a step further with its exclusive optional NumperPad, which makes up for the lack of a physical numeric keypad. A single-touch sensor at the top right of the touchpad turns the NumberPad on and off.

Power to get work done

Packed into the slim profile of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip, you find a set of powerful components that can also be configured to meet specific performance, security and budget requirements of customers. At the heart of the laptop, you find the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics. These bring support for high-speed Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 technology allowing for extended peripheral support with a single cable.

You also find two PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs to provide up to dual 1TB capacity with support for RAID 1/0 technology and up to 48GB of DDR4 memory. Beyond this, Asus has ensured that the B5 series provides enough wired connectivity. The laptop has a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port that supports 4K video output, an Ethernet port, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a Type-A USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The beauty of the ExpertBook B5 Flip though is that despite packing all this power, it can sail through a demanding day of work. With a 63-watt battery, you get up to 12 hours of backup. There is also a fast charge function here that charges the battery from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in just under 39 minutes.

Comprehensive software and security support

Equipped with Windows 11 Pro, there are some key software enhancements on the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip that help to make day-to-day tasks easier. For example, Asus’ exclusive WiFi Master helps with seamless wireless connectivity alongside WiFi SmartConnect, a feature that enables the machine to automatically connect to the router with the best signal in your current environment.

Another one is Asus’ two-way AI Noise-Cancelling Technology, which ensures that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario. Given most of our meetings today happen online, this is a game changer. Extending further than users, the ExpertBook B5 series comes with an optional software suite that allows for efficient IT monitoring. This can be used further for BIOS and software updates as well as work schedule and power consumption management.

Security is also a key aspect of the ExpertBook B5 Flip, featuring a range of hardware solutions. Firstly, users have access to an HD camera Webcam shield to safeguard personal privacy along with a Status LED indicator on the top cover of the laptop. The latter automatically glows red in a conference call giving your colleagues an indication of when you are busy. Options for TPM 2.0 are present as well alongside a Kensington lock slot to prevent physical theft of the PC from unsupervised locations.

