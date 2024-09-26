Display

Image Credit: K.P. Devadasan/Gulf News

The ASUS Lumina OLED display on the 14-inch Zenbook is impressive. It features a 3K resolution (2880x1800), 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vivid colours and sharp clarity. Additionally, it is TÜV Rheinland certified to emit 70 per cent less blue light, making it safer for extended use. Whether you're editing photos, streaming content, or working with design software, the Zenbook's display ensures exceptional visual accuracy.

Performance

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), the Zenbook S 14 offers next-generation AI capabilities. With up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the laptop excels in multitasking, data processing, and running demanding AI applications. The dual fan cooling system and vapour chamber ensure it runs smoothly at high performance without overheating, even with a 28W TDP.

AI features and software

Image Credit: K.P. Devadasan/Gulf News

The Zenbook S 14 comes with Windows Copilot, a helpful feature that provides assistance with file searches, system settings adjustments, and answering questions. Additionally, ASUS StoryCube enhances the user experience by providing intelligent photo and video management, simplifying the editing and organisation of digital content.

Connectivity and battery

This laptop is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2, and an audio combo jack, providing a wide range of connectivity options for different peripherals and external displays, with support for resolutions of up to 4K. Its 72Wh battery ensures long-lasting power for a full day of use, and the USB-C Easy Charge feature allows for fast charging convenience, even when you're on the go.