The ASUS Zenbook S 14 UX5406SA is a groundbreaking ultra-thin laptop that redefines the standard for portable computing. With its innovative design and advanced AI-driven performance, this laptop epitomises sophistication. It caters to the needs of professionals, business travellers or programmers on the go when they need a power device that prioritises style, durability and top-notch performance in their devices.
Design and build
The laptop is incredibly portable, thanks to its thickness of 1.1cm and weight of 1.2kg, without compromising durability. The Zenbook S 14 features a Ceraluminium chassis, a high-tech ceramic that is both lightweight and scratch-resistant, giving it a premium, enduring finish available in Zumaia Gray. The natural hues evoke a sense of craftsmanship while maintaining a practical and elegant design.
Display
The ASUS Lumina OLED display on the 14-inch Zenbook is impressive. It features a 3K resolution (2880x1800), 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vivid colours and sharp clarity. Additionally, it is TÜV Rheinland certified to emit 70 per cent less blue light, making it safer for extended use. Whether you're editing photos, streaming content, or working with design software, the Zenbook's display ensures exceptional visual accuracy.
Performance
Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), the Zenbook S 14 offers next-generation AI capabilities. With up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the laptop excels in multitasking, data processing, and running demanding AI applications. The dual fan cooling system and vapour chamber ensure it runs smoothly at high performance without overheating, even with a 28W TDP.
AI features and software
The Zenbook S 14 comes with Windows Copilot, a helpful feature that provides assistance with file searches, system settings adjustments, and answering questions. Additionally, ASUS StoryCube enhances the user experience by providing intelligent photo and video management, simplifying the editing and organisation of digital content.
Connectivity and battery
This laptop is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2, and an audio combo jack, providing a wide range of connectivity options for different peripherals and external displays, with support for resolutions of up to 4K. Its 72Wh battery ensures long-lasting power for a full day of use, and the USB-C Easy Charge feature allows for fast charging convenience, even when you're on the go.
The ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA) is a marvel of modern technology, seamlessly integrating AI-driven capabilities with amazing visuals and sustainable design. Boasting a lightweight yet robust construction, a mesmerising display, and exceptional processing prowess, this laptop is the ultimate companion for professionals, frequent flyers, and individuals seeking a top-tier mobile computing experience.