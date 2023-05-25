Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED makes sacrifice a thing of the past. Despite just 1cm thick and weighing 1kg, the laptop features high-end internals, improved performance and comprehensive connectivity. Not just that, it manages to do so in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner.

Thincredible design

With an aluminium alloy chassis featuring clean lines and a svelte silhouette, the thin and light Zenbook S 13 OLED is sure to turn heads. For the first time, Asus has used a special proprietary process to transform the aluminium lid on the device into a plasma ceramic aluminium. It uses pure water, and no organic compounds, strong acids or heavy metals are required. This in turn leads to a more rugged body and low impact on the environment, given that plasma ceramic aluminium components are 100 per cent recyclable. Given the bespoke nature of the process, each lid on the Zenbook S 13 OLED is individually unique, with no two being alike.

Aside from the lid, Asus has used the best materials across the machine. You find a magnesium-aluminium alloy for its keyboard deck accompanied by a combination of metal and plastic. The thin and light design of the laptop is also up to 30 per cent slimmer than the previous generation. Many of the improvements that you will see with the Zenbook S 13 OLED pertain to better use of space. These are thanks to thinner fans, a new display layer infusion process for a thinner lid and a thinner and more efficient battery.

Sustainability-focused

Asus’ Zenbook series has always been inspired by natural elements, and its objective has been to ensure they are protected. The S 13 OLED is the most eco-friendly Zenbook available, with parts of the keycaps, speakers and chassis being made from either post-industrial recycled (PIR) magnesium-aluminium alloys or post-consumer-recycled (PCR) plastics. With this approach, Asus was able to reduce the carbon footprint of the device by 50 per cent.

Image Credit: Supplied

Even the packaging of the device consists of FSC Mix-certified paper, which means it is sourced from responsibly managed forests and is 100 per cent recyclable or compostable. The paper packaging inserts are specially designed to be easily transformed into upcycled laptop stands, which is incredibly useful and unique.

Supercharged performance

With a thin and light form factor, Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 1355U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD. Connectivity-wise, you get WiFi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and a combo audio jack. All the above options ensure performance and comprehensive connectivity alongside a 63Wh battery, which provides up to 14 hours of battery life, enough to cover a day of work or play.

Image Credit: Supplied

Asus Lumina OLED display

The Lumina OLED displays from Asus offer the best experience possible, going far beyond the standard of traditional OLED displays. The range is PANTONE validated, VESA DisplayHDR True Black certified and calibrated to deliver more accurate colours. Beyond this, the line-up comes with a customised colour gamut, power-saving options and TUV low-blue light certification.

On the Zenbook S 13 OLED, you find a 16:10, 13.3-inch OLED HDR NanoEdge display with a 2,880x1,800 resolution. This means sharp visuals alongside features such as a 550-nit peak brightness, HDR content and Dolby Vision support and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. Asus’ focus with its display technology has always been to cater to a wide audience, so with the display’s DCI-P3 coverage, you can enjoy a great movie-watching experience. However, if you want to create content or browse the web, you can easily switch to the sRGB space via the MyAsus application.

The audio experience to couple with the display on the Zenbook S 13 OLED is also carefully tuned by experts from Asus’ Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists from Harman Kardon. On the device, you find dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which provides an all-new listening experience that lets users hear music, movies, or podcasts. In combination with Asus’ smart amplifier and booster technology, audio from the laptop can also be increased by 5.25 times for the most powerful experience.

Ergonomic-focused typing experience

Both the keyboard and ErgoSense touchpad on the Zenbook S 13 OLED complement its stunning design. The deck is well-spaced out with the keys offering a comfortable typing experience thanks to their subtle dish-shaped indents. They also have a 1.1mm travel distance, which is the longest of its class of laptops. For quick access, several hot keys are available as part of the top row of the keyboard.

To make browsing easier, the touchpad on the laptop is larger than its predecessor and offers a better click experience. It features multitouch support with access to various gestures and has a hydrophobic and high-end PVD anti-fingerprint coating, which gives it a smooth finish and resistance to long-term wear.

