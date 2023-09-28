In recent times, more of the laptop demographic has shifted towards becoming a power user. Typically, their job comprises a constantly changing work environment and high volumes of data. Lugging around a full-fledged PC or a bulky laptop is a viable solution, going by the notion of bigger always being better. But what if better does not have to be bigger?

Powerfully sleek

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED stands out as the perfect device for content creators, programmers and more. It is 17.9mm thin and weighs just 1.6kg thanks to its lightweight aluminium alloy design. This does not mean a sacrifice in ports though, with support for a full-sized HDMI 2.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C that also supports charging, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, an SD card reader and an audio jack. Moreover, the machine is tested to military grade, with MIL-STD-810H standards allowing you to work, travel or relax without having to worry about durability.

Longevity and power are also not a concern on the device, with it equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD. The chip offers a unique combination of Performance (P) and Efficient (E) cores, which in combination translate effortlessly into real-world performance. For example, the P-cores take care of single-threaded tasks like text editing or calculation whereas the E-cores handle multi-threaded tasks like video editing and ultimately help with smooth multitasking.

Bring your imagination to life

The harmony between the power on the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED and its design elements is unlike any we have seen before. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card takes care of rendering performance, realistic visuals and high resolutions thanks to its CUDA Cores, RT Cores, Tensor Cores and 8GB of DDR6 memory. And with Asus’ DialPad, you get the ultimate creative experience.

This is built into the touchpad of the machine, acting as a virtual dial and giving you intuitive, individual and precise fingertip control over your settings in creative applications. There are over 70 functions to choose from including changing brush size and saturation, adjusting layer opacity, brightness adjustment and a lot more. We often found ourselves using the DialPad to color grade on Adobe Premiere Pro or zoom into images on Photoshop, but additionally, support is present for Lightroom Classic, Illustrator and After Effects with more compatible applications on the way.

The creative experience on the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is a feat, but there is more to it than just hardware power. The importance of a robust cooling solution is overlooked on many high-end machines, but that is not the case here. With Asus’ IceCool Pro thermal technology, you get five powerful heat pipes, four vents and a V-cut design on the lid to improve airflow. You can also customise the fan profile on the laptop and monitor the performance of various components inside, in real time. The end result is a flawless workflow with minimal throttling and maximum performance.

Pixel perfect

The display on any laptop can make or break it. With this being a creator-focused machine, its ability to showcase visuals becomes intrinsically more important. Up front, you find a 16:10 14.5-inch OLED HDR touchscreen with a 2,880x1,800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Quite frankly, the screen is breathtaking with a customisable colour gamut, 550 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support and Pantone validation, a must for serious content creators. There is further Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the panel, which helps with scratch resistance and strength.

With its OLED displays, Asus has catered to avid multimedia fans and creators for many years. For instance, the true-to-life colours and high contrast help with colour grading and make for an enjoyable movie watching experience. You can also see greater detail on the display of the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED at lower brightness settings, which means your eyes are inherently protected. But if you wish to not lower the brightness, the display still emits 70 per cent less blue light compared to traditional displays without sacrificing on colour accuracy.

Even the audio experience on the laptop is great, with Harman Kardon certified dual speakers that come with Dolby Atmos support. These are louder thanks to the smart amplifier onboard and Asus’ Audio Booster software. Whether you are listening to music, dialogue or anything in between, Zenbook Pro 14 OLED nails acoustics with further options for you to customise equaliser settings.

