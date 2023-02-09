This year, the Asus ROG Strix SCAR series comes in a completely new 18-inch form factor. It is sleeker, more discrete and portable, retaining ROG’s signature Armour Cap customisation and Aura Sync lighting. Running Windows 11, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 comes with the latest Intel CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU with a MUX switch and blazing fast DDR5 RAM. On top of that, its new 18-inch QHD 240Hz ROG Nebula display makes gameplay immersive and gives you extra screen space for content creation.

Unprecedented performance

Running the show is a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a maximum TGP of 175W. This means it can handle even the most demanding games without breaking a sweat. Moreover, you get a dedicated MUX Switch with support for Nvidia Advanced Optimus enabling you to easily harness the true power of the machine’s GPU when gaming. This is already an impressive array, but you can take it up a notch with Turbo mode, where you benefit from even more power for flawless streaming and multitasking.

Vaibhav Pradip/Special to Reach by Gulf News

To accommodate such hardware, both the Strix SCAR 18’s chassis and motherboard have been redesigned with a new full-width heat sink, while the copper fins have moved even closer to the exhaust vents for more efficient cooling. This unique heat sink provides 82.5 per cent increase in total surface area to maximise the available path for hot air to escape the machine and drastically cool the laptop.

Other cooling and acoustic features include redesigned exhaust vents for the best flow possible, tri-fan technology that helps to cool down the machine during long video renders or gaming sessions, Arc Flow fans for quiet operation and liquid metal cooling for temperature reductions of up to 15 degrees.

Image Credit: Supplied

Designed for winners

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is distinctively ROG, with a sharp chassis design, RGB accents and a gaming vibe. You find a rear glow RGB panel on its lid, coupled with a translucent keyboard deck making the machine stand out in a crowd. You can personalise it further with ROG’s Armour Caps, which are also available to 3D print.

On the outside, the Strix SCAR 18 is coated with a brand-new anti-fingerprint coating, which makes it look dark and clean. By using a high-powered laser polish pass on the coating, the ROG signature slash stands out. Moreover, thoughtful design details all around the machine make it a class apart. For example, the dot matrix design splashed across the lid cuts down to meet cross-hatched vents beneath the base or typographic elements around the trim subtly show off ROG branding.

ROG Nebula display

Image Credit: Supplied

When playing AAA games, you typically need the best motion and image clarity. And that is where the ROG Strix SCAR 18 shines. It offers a Nebula display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and 500 nits of brightness. The 18-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio QHD panel also makes for deep blacks meaning movies and fast-paced multimedia is extra immersive. With its 240Hz panel, it also offers fantastic colours, Dolby Vision, Adaptive-Sync support and an impressive 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Audio-wise, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 includes two tweets and two downward firing woofers that create an authentic sound stage for your games. Hi-Res audio support ensures you hear music in the same quality it was recorded whereas Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation helps to reduce background noises in both incoming and outgoing audio. The latter is a great way to make sure that your calls, chats and streams remain distraction-free.

Press the attack

The difference between winning and losing can come down to a single keystroke. To ensure you are equipped with the best, the ROG Strix SCAR 18 is equipped with a professional e-sports grade keyboard designed for you to win. It takes inspiration from the best desktop keyboards, with well-spaced Fn keys and large directional arrows for price control. Dedicated hotkeys give you quick access to adjust volume or launch your favourite applications. The keys themselves sport overstroke technology for a more responsive experience thanks to them registering keypresses earlier in the stroke.

Accompanied by the keyboard is the large touch pad on the 2023 Strix Scar series, which is now 10 per cent larger. It comes with a glass coating for a more premium feel and the large space means hand movements and gestures are easier.

All-day endurance and connectivity

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 is equipped to go the distance. It features a 90Wh battery providing hours of web browsing without needing a charge. For flexibility on the go, Type-C USB charging is supported up to 100W. But when charging using the supplied 330W power adapter, the machine can recharge from 0 to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes.

To support the widespread interest in multiplayer cameras, connectivity is also a number one priority for ROG with the Strix SCAR 18. It comes with a dedicated Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 port, two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and two Type-C USB ports, one for DisplayPort and power delivery and a second with Thunderbolt 4 support.

Pricing and availability