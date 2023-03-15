Intel Evo was designed to keep up with today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Entering its fourth year, the platform continues to drive new innovations and premium experiences on a variety of unique Asus products.

What is Intel Evo?

Intel’s Evo platform is made up of laptops that meet certain standards based on usability in real-world situations. These requirements include Key Experience Indicators (KEI) like battery life of up to 9+ hours, fast-charging speeds and system responsiveness with Asus laptops powered by Intel Evo waking up in less than one second. In addition, you get support for three-times faster WiFi 6, better performance thanks to up to 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and razor-thin bezels around the laptop’s display for maximum immersion.

The latter goes together with Asus’ OLED displays. They reproduce colours with superb real-life accuracy and give users a 0.2ms response time and up to 120Hz refresh rates. Not just that, the displays provide the very best in colour fidelity, for clearer visuals even at lower brightness. From Asus’ line-up, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Zenbook 14 OLED and Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED are Intel Evo-powered OLED machines you should look out for.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702)

Asus’ Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is the world’s first foldable 17.3-inch 2.5K OLED laptop, which features a seamless design and delivers amazing visuals. You get a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 2,560x1,920 resolution, which alongside the 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio provides an unrivalled multimedia experience.

The device can be experienced in a variety of different ways. With its foldable form and Bluetooth ErgoSense keyboard, it can be used in laptop mode, making for a 12.5-inch 3:2 display. The same can be altered to be used in laptop mode with a virtual touchscreen keyboard. If you want more screen real estate, then Extended mode is the way to go, offering essentially two 12.5-inch displays alongside the Bluetooth ErgoSense keyboard. By unfolding the device completely, you get Desktop mode for a full 17.3-inch PC experience.

If you want to use the Zenbook 17 Fold without the keyboard, handheld modes are also convenient. For example, the reader mode turns the device into a convenient e-book reader when slightly folded, whereas completely unfolding the device gives you access to the tablet mode to use the screen as a canvas for your creative work or to watch movies. The latter is also enhanced by the amazing quad-speaker audio system found on the Zenbook 17 Fold, featuring Dolby Atmos support and Harman Kardon tuning for louder and richer sound effects compared to other laptops of a similar size.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerful and lightweight 14-inch 2.8K OLED laptop that is the new benchmark for portable machines. Its chassis is made of a lightweight aluminium alloy that ensures both durability and a lightweight form factor. Moreover, the unique hinge on the machine allows for full 180-degree movement to lay the laptop flat on a table for easy content sharing.

On the front, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K 16:10 OLED HDR touchscreen with a 4-sided NanoEdge design. You get up to a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 2,880x1,800 resolution and up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

For content consumption, there is nothing better. The display’s 600nit peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and an ultra-wide colour gamut of 100 per cent DCI-P3 means it is the perfect companion for movies or TV shows, especially coupled with the laptop’s carefully tuned Harman Kardon audio system. If you quickly want to change how your display behaves, you can also customise the panel’s colour gamut. For example, DCI-P3 is for cinema content, sRGB is for creating web content or browsing whereas Display P3 is for movie-grade colours.

Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED (UP5302)

With the Asus Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED, you find an elegant and powerful device that is the world’s lightest 13.3-inch convertible laptop. It is just 1.1kg and 14.9mm thin thanks to its magnesium-aluminium alloy unibody build, making it ideal for on-the-move productivity. Moreover, it features a versatile 360-degree ErgoLift hinge, giving you the flexibility to use its display in a variety of modes. The 4-sided NanoEdge touchscreen with an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio is ideal for watching movies given its 16:10 aspect ratio and 2,880 x 1,800 resolution, browsing the web or sketching thanks to its Asus Pen 2.0 support.

Pricing and availability