ASUS GeForce RTX 50 Series laptops bring AI, creation and gaming together at Jumbo

From demanding university projects and AI workloads to content creation and serious gaming, ASUS ROG and TUF Gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs give students more ways to do it all on one machine.

RTX acceleration for study, creation and gaming

NVIDIA testing on a GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU highlights how dedicated RTX acceleration can help students move faster across demanding study, creative and gaming workloads.

Study 30x faster: It is perfect for accelerated AI development, helping students tackle AI-focused coursework and projects faster.

Game 10x faster: It works well with modern games, offering AI-powered DLSS for higher frame rates and NVIDIA Reflex for more responsive competitive gaming.

Create 6x faster: It offers AI-powered image generation, while NVIDIA Studio and RTX acceleration help creative applications run smoothly for video, design and portfolio work.

RTX laptops also support the wider student day. With the NVIDIA Broadcast app, students can reduce background noise, blur distracting backgrounds and automatically frame the camera during remote classes or study groups. NVIDIA Max-Q technologies help enable thin, powerful laptop designs with extended battery life for students working on the move.