ASUS GeForce RTX 50 Series laptops bring AI, creation and gaming together at Jumbo

Jumbo's special back-to-school offer: ASUS ROG, TUF Gaming laptops with RTX 50 Series GPUs
From demanding university projects and AI workloads to content creation and serious gaming, ASUS ROG and TUF Gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs give students more ways to do it all on one machine.
NVIDIA testing on a GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU highlights how dedicated RTX acceleration can help students move faster across demanding study, creative and gaming workloads.
Study 30x faster: It is perfect for accelerated AI development, helping students tackle AI-focused coursework and projects faster.
Game 10x faster: It works well with modern games, offering AI-powered DLSS for higher frame rates and NVIDIA Reflex for more responsive competitive gaming.
Create 6x faster: It offers AI-powered image generation, while NVIDIA Studio and RTX acceleration help creative applications run smoothly for video, design and portfolio work.
RTX laptops also support the wider student day. With the NVIDIA Broadcast app, students can reduce background noise, blur distracting backgrounds and automatically frame the camera during remote classes or study groups. NVIDIA Max-Q technologies help enable thin, powerful laptop designs with extended battery life for students working on the move.
This back-to-school season, Jumbo Electronics is offering a range of ASUS ROG and TUF Gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs, giving students options across different performance levels, screen sizes and budgets.
At the top of the range is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 inside the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G835LX).
Designed for students working with demanding 3D, AI, engineering, architecture, video or creative workloads — and gamers who want uncompromising performance — the SCAR 18 pairs its RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with an 18-inch 4K Mini LED 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor, 64GB memory and 2TB SSD.
It is the performance-first choice for those who want their laptop to function as a powerful workstation for university projects during the day and a high-end gaming machine afterwards.
For students looking for a balance between high-performance gaming, university work and everyday usability, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU-powered ROG Strix G16 (G615LM) is a strong all-round option.
Its 16-inch 2.5K 240Hz ROG Nebula Display provides plenty of space for projects and entertainment, while the Intel Core Ultra 7 platform, 16GB memory and 1TB SSD make it suitable for multitasking across study, creative and gaming workloads.
Students who move frequently between lectures, libraries, cafés and home may prefer the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 powered ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403GM).
The compact 14-inch design combines a 3K OLED display with 32GB memory and 1TB storage, making it particularly attractive for students who want RTX acceleration for creative work, AI and gaming without carrying a larger gaming laptop every day.
For students looking for a more accessible and portable RTX experience, the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401UH) features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.
Its 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display, compact format and TUF Gaming design make it well suited to students who want a laptop they can carry through the day while still having dedicated RTX graphics available for coursework, creative applications and gaming.
For those who prefer more screen space, the ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (FA608PM) offers an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB graphics memory, together with a 16-inch 165Hz display.
With 16GB memory and 1TB SSD storage, it provides a practical balance for students moving between assignments, multitasking, creative projects and gaming on a larger display.
Beyond choosing the right RTX laptop, Jumbo’s Back-to-School campaign adds several ways for students and families to get more value from their purchase.
Eligible shoppers can access selected bank-issued card savings of up to Dh300, while Jumbo’s Student & Teacher programme offers 10 per cent off, capped at Dh300, on selected eligible laptops with valid identification. New Jumbo customers can also receive Dh50 off a qualifying first online purchase of Dh1,000 or more through the New To Jumbo offer.
For greater payment flexibility, Tabby and Tamara Pay in 4 are available. Selected qualifying laptop purchases can also include a Meetion C490 4-in-1 Gaming Combo, featuring an Arabic keyboard, mouse, headset and mouse pad, worth Dh299. Customers can also add a printer worth Dh399 or Microsoft Office worth Dh399 for Dh99 on selected eligible models.
Eligibility, availability and combination of promotions are subject to Jumbo’s applicable terms and conditions.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.