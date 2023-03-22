The Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip is the mobile workstation for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals that pushes limits to deliver speed, power and portability. It features a 360-degree flip touchscreen with enterprise-grade hardware including up to 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors, professional Nvidia graphics and an advanced thermal design. Pair that with the machine’s 16-inch 120Hz 2.5K display and you have a device that is ready to power through every creative task ranging from audio and video editing to hardcore 3D modelling.

Making first impressions count

The distinctive edges on the machine’s corners give it a uniquely elegant look, which is also more stylish than the typical business laptop. Moreover, the laptop’s colour finish is iridescent, taking inspiration from the universe and the stars in the night sky. The design team has paid close attention to detail with the ExpertBook B6 Flip offering a small, bright LED light on its top cover that automatically glows red when you are busy in a conference call to inform your colleagues.

While style in a business laptop is important, durability is even more valuable. In this aspect, the ExpertBook B6 Flip features an ultralight and durable magnesium-aluminium alloy body. Its chassis is reinforced with magnesium-lithium alloy providing good durability for its size and weight. The laptop has passed the most demanding MIL-STD810H standards, meaning it is well equipped to handle spills, shocks and rough daily use.

All-round powerful experience

Up front, Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip is available with an optional 16-inch 2.5K 16:10 Mini LED touchscreen. This sports a 2,560x1,600 resolution, 500-nit peak brightness and a colour gamut of 100 per cent DCI-P3 making for clear visuals. You can also opt to use the device with the Asus MPP2.0 stylus, which supports up to 4,096 pressure levels and allows you to write, draw and annotate in any supported applications.

Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to hardware power, the machine is up there with the best. It is not only powered by 12th Gen Intel Core HX series processors and the powerful Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card, but also includes up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TBx2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. With the processor, you can expect better computing performance and support for modern creative workflows with Intel Deep Learning Boost AI acceleration and AV1 media encoding and decoding technology.

On the other hand, the graphics card on the device is based on the Nvidia Ampere architecture and includes 2,560 CUDA cores, 20 2nd generation RT cores and 80 3rd generation Tensor cores. This translates to unrivalled graphics performance, especially when it comes to creative workflows. For instance, the laptop boasts Nvidia Production Branch drivers, which provide all the benefits of Nvidia Studio drivers in addition to Nvidia RTX-specific enhancements and testing. These drivers provide long-term stability and availability making them ideal for artists, creators and 3D developers who use the world’s leading software. Furthermore, to deliver the most tailored experience for your workplace, the laptop’s parts can be configured based on needs and requirements.

Comfort, cooling and connectivity

Within a compact form factor, Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip packs a spill-resistant, full-sized keyboard with wide keys, a subtle 0.15mm dish-shaped indentation and 1.5mm travel. This provides an improved and more comfortable typing experience akin to that of a desktop PC. The touchpad on the device is also larger than the average, and with its glass coating, it gives you access to gestures and multi-touch support for ease of navigation.

Image Credit: Supplied

Usually, a combination of high-end hardware power in a relatively small footprint means sacrifices in cooling. But with ExpertBook B6 Flip, that is not the case. There is a dual-fan thermal design in the device, which helps it maintain up to 135W total TDP continuously in performance mode. Additionally, there are smart sensors on the motherboard, which can detect the temperature of various components in real time and based on this data, an Asus-exclusive algorithm calculates the current power consumption output needs of the CPU for optimal efficiency.

Being a work-centric device, you benefit from a rich suite of connectivity on the device as well. You find two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C USB ports supporting 4K display output, fast charging and next-generation connectivity. The laptop also has a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port and a mini DP port, allowing for 4K video output on up to three monitors. Two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, an Ethernet port and a smart card reader are the other ports that complete the package.

