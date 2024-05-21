The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) announced a significant development for the Arabic language at the IBM Think event in Boston.

Its ALLaM model, which generates Arabic text, was included in the IBM watsonx platform, showcasing its advanced technical capabilities. This aligns with SDAIA's mission to empower the Arabic language on a global scale and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030.

ALLaM is the first Saudi-developed AI system designed to answer user questions regarding different knowledge domains in Arabic.

It is trained on a massive Arabic language dataset, one of the world's largest, and supplemented by English content. Users can submit inquiries in text or audio format, and ALLaM will answer in the chosen format, drawing from the most trusted sources in the Kingdom and the Arab world.

The ALLaM model is the product of the SDAIA-IBM partnership.