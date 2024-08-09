Dubai: A UAE based fintech, Sav, has got an in-principle approval for a Category 4 license from DFSA, and setting it up to provide users with regulated services on getting a full license.

"Many of the UAE’s mass-affluent grapple with fragmented finances spread across multiple platforms, leading to unnecessary complexities and delays in decision-making,” said Purvi Munot, CEO. “This endorsement empowers us to streamline and innovate, bringing all financial solutions under one roof, enhancing how users interact with their money.”