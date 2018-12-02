With recent government reforms, investors should have yet more reason to be bullish about investing in UAE start-ups. Reforms, such as that championed by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which grants temporary licenses for the testing and vetting of innovations that employ new technologies or the UAE Cabinet announcement allowing 100 per cent foreign business ownership along with granting 10-year-visas to investors and professionals, is expected to grow the sectors and attract investment, and more importantly, attract and retain talent.