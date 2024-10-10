Dubai: the pay-tech firm Worldpay has confirmed Dr. Sultan Al-Ahbabi as non-executive director and chair of its Worldpay UAE Board. The appointment points to the company’s ‘commitment to enhancing its regional presence’.

Al-Ahbabi brings more than 20 years of track record in business strategy, operations and management. According to Pete Wickes, Senior VP and General Manager of Worldpay EMEA, "His extensive leadership and strategic business experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings in the Middle East. Dr. Al-Ahbabi's appointment aligns with our goal to unleash the potential of businesses around the world."