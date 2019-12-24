September launch of first 5G enabled device will have millions opting for the upgrade

The first 5G enabled iPhones will be out in September. Image Credit: IANS

London (Bloomberg): Apple Inc.’s first batch of 5G-enabled iPhones will “open up the floodgates” on device upgrades, Wedbush Securities Inc. predicted, awarding the company’s stock with a new Street-high price target.

About 350 million iPhones within the company’s 900 million installed user base are currently in the window of an upgrade opportunity, analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to clients. Apple’s first 5G-enabled phones are expected to be released in September.

The analyst reiterated his outperform rating, while lifting his price target to $350 a share from $325, the highest among 49 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and indicating 25 per cent upside from last Friday’s closing price.