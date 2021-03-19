Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 OLED comes with an all-new design that combines portability with supreme versatility. It features a NanoEdge FHD OLED display built on a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge making the machine an ideal choice for business and creation alike. Above all, its Intel Core processor gives you effortless performance for on-the-go productivity.

Soothing finish

Made of an aluminum alloy chassis, the ZenBook Flip 13 OLED in its Pine Grey colour sports a unique asymmetric-circle ZenBook finish. This is especially prominent on the lid making for a surface that is soothing and sophisticated in appearance. Its weight is only 1.3kg and its less than 14mm sleek profile makes it easy to carry.

A big part of the design language of the machine is its exclusive 360-degree ErgoLift hinge profile. This allows the display to be flipped to any position, according to usage requirements. The same design also tilts the keyboard automatically when the laptop is opened. With this attention to detail, you get both a more comfortable typing experience and improved heat dissipation thanks to the ventilation space under the chassis.

FHD OLED display

The ZenBook Flip 13 OLED sports a 13.3-inch FHD OLED NanoEdge touchscreen with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. It offers an ultra-wide color gamut of 100 per-cent DCI-P3, which is widely used in the motion picture industry as well as 4,096 different levels of pressure sensitivity. The latter alongside the optional Asus Pen active stylus allows users to create more detailed and vivid work.

For multimedia consumption, you find up to 500 nits of highlight brightness and 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness. This alongside the panel’s 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and eye care certification by TUV Rheinland gives users a bright, comfortable and more detailed viewing experience paired with Harman Kardon certified audio.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

Ultimate input experience

An edge-to-edge keyboard design takes advantage of the compact form factor of the ZenBook Flip 13. It sports a variety of function keys and several useful dedicated hotkeys. The typing experience here is also comfortable with 0.1mm dish-shaped indented keys and a 1.4mm key travel. For those wanting number pad support, the ZenBook Flip 13 OLED features Asus’ exclusive NumberPad 2.0. This allows the laptop’s touchpad to double as a numeric keypad for ease of use when entering numbers or using the calculator.

Comprehensive specifications

Despite its thin and light form factor, the ZenBook Flip 13 OLED is equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors. These come with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics which provide better computing performance and enable FHD gameplay at up to 60fps. Alongside, you find support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD.

To ensure connectivity, there is support for Thunderbolt 4 via the ZenBook Flip 13 OLED’s two Type-C USB ports. Each port can support up to 40Gbps data bandwidth and dual 4K or single 8K display output. These can also support the new USB 4.0 standard for exceptional compatibility. In addition, you find a standard HDMI 1.4 port and a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. The traditional 3.5mm audio jack on the device has been intentionally omitted by Asus to make the laptop as thin and lightweight as possible. However, the new ZenBook includes a Type-C USB to 3.5mm dongle with Hi-Res Audio certification to connect a 3.5mm audio jack.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

Even for wireless connectivity, the ZenBook Flip 13 OLED sports Asus WiFi Master Premium technology. This has built-in Intel WiFi 6 but also adds Asus exclusive WiFi SmartConnect and WiFi Stabilizer for greater distance, stability and a seamless wireless network experience. Capping off its all-rounded performance, there is a 67Wh battery on the ZenBook Flip 13 OLED that offers an incredible battery life of 10 hours. Not only can it be used with a wide range of standard Type-C USB chargers thanks to Easy Charge but it also supports a fast charge function that takes the battery from 0-60 per-cent in just 49 minutes.

Pricing and availability