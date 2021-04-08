Video Credit: Reach by Gulf News

The new Asus ZenBook 13 OLED brings you visuals like you have never experienced before. It is both portable and incredibly compact yet offers a robust set of connectivity options. Built for powerful performance and true-to-life visuals, it is the perfect choice for users constantly on-the-go.

Stylish and durable

Both the chassis and lid of the ZenBook 13 OLED is made of diamond-cut aluminum alloy. Just like all Asus ZenBooks, it has the unique concentric-circle finish which makes for a soothing and sophisticated appearance. With a side profile of 13.9mm and a 1.14kg weight, you get both a thin and lightweight design that is easy to carry with you. To ensure the laptop withstands the hustle and bustle of our busy lives, the ZenBook 13 OLED also meets the MIL-STD-810 U.S military standard for reliability and durability. The rigorous stress tests that Asus has performance on top far exceed the standards set by the industry so you can use your laptop with peace of mind.

Image Credit: Reach by GN

OLED NanoEdge HDR Display

You find up to a 13.3-inch OLED HDR display on the ZenBook 13 OLED which supports a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a 0.2ms response time. The display comes with 100 per-cent DCI-P3 coverage and is PANTONE Validated to provide the most precise color accuracy. To ensure color accuracy across a wide range of brightness levels, Asus panels are calibrated to accurately reproduce colors in a 3D color volume regardless of brightness level. For HDR content and creative professionals, this is a big deal.

On top of this, the ZenBook 13 OLED features a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with support for up to a 400nit brightness. Combining this contrast with the panel’s accurate color reproduction, content looks crisp and vibrant. Yet, with Asus’ attention to detail to eye-care, the display reduces potentially harmful blue light emissions up to 70 per-cent less than a typical LCD panel certified by TUV Rheinland.

Ultimate typing experience

Image Credit: Reach by GN

Complimenting the 4-sided NanoEdge display and the laptop’s ErgoLift design is the ZenBook 13 OLED’s keyboard. This automatically tilts when the lid is opened allowing for a comfortable typing experience and improved heat dissipation. The edge-to-edge design of the keyboard uses up the space available on the compact machine well. Each key has a subtle 0.15mm dish-shaped indentation with a 1.4mm key travel. Not only is there room for independent function keys but also extra dedicated hotkeys all helping you with core functions such as capturing your screen or turning on the keyboard backlight.

For its glass trackpad, the ZenBook 13 OLED comes with the Asus NumberPad 2.0 support. This is an LED illuminated numeric keypad integrated in the touchpad to make up for the lack of a physical number pad. This gives you a productive way to enter numbers both for data entry and calculations.

Powerful performance

The ZenBook 13 OLED packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD storage. The processor supports Intel Iris Xe graphics which allow for better computing performance and enable FHD gameplay at up to 60fps. For people with creative workflows, the processor offers Intel Deep Learning Boost AI acceleration and AV1 media encoding and decoding.

Alongside wireless connectivity staples such as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, the ZenBook 13 OLED sports a healthy selection of ports. There are two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C USB ports which support 40Gbps data bandwidth, the new USB 4.0 standard and up to 8K display output. Alongside these, you find an HDMI 2.0 port, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and a microSD card reader. For those wanting headphone jack support, Asus bundles a Type-C to 3.5mm dongle out of the box with Hi-Res Audio certification.

Image Credit: Supplied

As for power, there is a 67Wh battery on the ZenBook 13 OLED which offers up to 13 hours battery life. It supports Type-C USB Easy Charge, a feature which allows for charging with a wide range of standard Type-C USB chargers (5V-20V). You can also benefit from ultrafast charging with any PD (Power Delivery) certified charger including the 65W fast charging adapter included in the box. With this, you can go from 2 per-cent to 60 per-cent in just 49 minutes.

Audio professionals will also be happy to see a Harman Kardon dual-speaker experience on the ZenBook 13 OLED. The audio is tuned by experts from the Asus Golden Ear team for speakers that offer loud volumes, rich depth and surround effects.

Pricing and availability