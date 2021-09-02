Tailor-made for a younger demographic Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

The Asus VivoBook 15 OLED is tailor-made for a younger demographic. It breaks away from tradition with unique designs, each drawing inspirations from themes that represent the ideology of today’s youth. This way, you get both flair and dynamism from the notebook alongside a solid hardware suite.

Unique and colorful designs

With its chassis, the VivoBook 15 OLED combines an aluminum alloy and plastic to create a lightweight but durable design. Its Indie Black color finish represents a calm and restrained appearance signifying bold confidence whereas the Transparent Silver color finish represents the vision of the young generation for the future.

Quite uniquely, some traits of design also carry over to the inside of the machine. For example, the color blocked ‘Enter’ key stands out on the laptop’s keyboard whereas the three-sided NanoEdge OLED display provides immersive visuals. These hardware traits also compliment the ultraportable design of the machine well, coming in at less than 20mm and only 1.8kg.

15.6-inch NanoEdge OLED display

Image Credit: Supplied

One of the biggest highlights of the VivoBook 15 OLED is its 15.6-inch OLED display. Its NanoEdge design provides an 85 per-cent screen-to-body ratio and 178-degree viewing angles. Having an OLED display is crucial for many aspects today. With it, you experience exceptionally detailed and realistic visuals, with a cinema-grade 100 per-cent DCI-P3 color gamut. This makes for richer and more vivid colors combined with an OLED panel’s naturally larger perceptual brightness thereby enhancing any kind of content.

Alongside this is the advantage in contrast levels. The OLED panel on the VivoBook 15 OLED can deliver the darkest and deepest blacks in your favorite movies, allowing you to see detail which you perhaps could not before. Not just for movies, OLED technology comes in handy for gaming too. The display on the VivoBook 15 OLED has a 0.2ms response time ensuring smoother fast-paced action scenes, low-latency gameplay and subtle details like a blur-free experience.

Like many of Asus’ display panels, the VivoBook 15 OLED’s also sports TUV Rheinland Eye Care certification, which reduces the harmful effects of blue light and display blinking. With the laptop series aimed at the younger generation, this is crucial to their eye health.

Stay productive through the day

Image Credit: Reach by GN

Asus’ new VivoBook 15 OLED is powered by up to a quad-core 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a set of PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 slots supporting 1TB SSDs alongside traditional SATA HDD space. On the graphics front, it features the Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics processor for 3.5x faster performance over integrated graphics when video editing or gaming. Moreover, you can also take advantage of Nvidia Optimus technology here to give you the perfect balance between long battery life and performance.

For optimum cooling, each new model of the VivoBook has an upgraded 8mm heat pipe and new IceBlade blades that achieve better flow rates and noise levels thanks to their design. Combined with Asus’ Intelligent Performance Technology, this improves processor efficiency and performance by up to 40 per-cent.

To stay connected, the VivoBook 15 OLED comes equipred with a Type-C USB, a Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and two Type-A USB 2.0 ports. You also find a full-sized HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a microSD card reader. Wireless connectivity options include WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pricing and availability