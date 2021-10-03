A class above the rest Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 enables you to reach new heights in gaming and creativity. It packs speed and power into a slim 19.9mm 17-inch magnesium-aluminum chassis with diamond-cut edges. A Dot Insight pattern with laser-polished accents makes up the outside giving the machine a stealthy, subtle and elegant look.

Exceptional performance

To blitz through the most demanding games and creative applications, the ROG Zephyrus S17 sports the leading-edge Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, Dynamic Boost and an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU. This combination is a gamer’s delight with the GPU allowing for realistic ray-traced graphics and AI thanks to its new Ampere architecture. For games, this allows for breathtaking visuals whereas for demanding tasks such as 3D animation and high-resolution video editing, you will benefit from accelerated performance.

Image Credit: Supplied

The high-end CPU on the other hand is engineered to delivery top-tier performance in smaller, slimmer and portable devices just like the ROG Zephyrus S17. It comes with 8 cores and 16 threads that can clock up to an astounding 4.9GHz for unrestricted power at all times. Paired with 2TB SSD storage and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, the laptop is ready for anything.

Superior display

Up front, the ROG Zephyrus S17 comes with a 17-inch immersive WQHD 165Hz/3ms display with G-Sync and Advanced Optimus support. You also find a cinema-grade 100 per-cent DCI-P3 color gamut and Pantone validation for accuracy. The WQHD 165Hz/3ms panel is great for the smoothest gaming experiences but for multimedia, you also find Dolby Vision support for boosted contrast when watching supported content.

Image Credit: Supplied

As far as audio is concerned, you will find the best speakers in the gaming laptop. The twin tweeters face forward for higher volume, whereas pairs of force-cancelling woofers can be found under the palm rests to balance acoustics. This delivers Dolby Atmos immersion helpful when gaming, consuming content or video calling with the laptop’s 3DNR in-built camera for noise optimization. A 3D microphone array also optimizes recording quality with Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation working on daily work calls using Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

Ultra-responsive keyboard and touchpad

Equipped with a unique design, the keyboard on the ROG Zephyrus S17 rises at a 5-degree angle to maximize typing comfort and airflow thanks to a large Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS+) Plus intake, which builds on Asus’ comprehensive cooling solutions. In doing so, this design also optimizes wrist and hand positioning for a comfortable typing experience. You find a truly desktop-grade layout with optical mechanical key switches that have a 1.9mm travel and an actuation speed of just 0.2ms. To truly bring out the gamer in you, Asus’ Aura Sync software adds customization and flair to the experience.

Image Credit: Supplied

Located easily within reach, there is a configurable Multiwheel on the deck of the machine too, for access to volume, microphone input, keyboard backlighting, task switching and more. It is fully customizable to cater to different workflows. This works well alongside the expanded glass touchpad for precise and smooth tracking.

Premium connectivity and convenience

As slim and lightweight as the ROG Zephyrus S17 is, it comes with a rich selection of ports. On the right edge, you find two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports alongside an SD card reader. On the left, the laptop packs a power port, an Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0b port, another Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a Type-C USB port with Thunderbolt 4 which can also be used for charging and DisplayPort, a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and the 3.5mm audio jack.

Image Credit: Supplied

On the road, you will be able to take advantage of the large 90Wh battery. According to Asus, it keeps you mobile for up to 13 hours. Moreover, the gaming laptop also supports fast charging taking you from 0-50 per-cent in just 30 minutes. On the go charging via Type-C USB is also supported.

Pricing and availability