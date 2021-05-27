This is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by Gulf News

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is a powerful yet ultraportable solution to making it one of the best gaming laptops on the market. It features top of the line internals packaged in a slim and stylish design allowing you to live life at Zephyrus speed.

Small size that makes a statement

Sporting a much smaller footprint than other 15-inch alternatives, the Zephyrus G14 is 17.9mm thin and 1.7kg. This makes it easy to slip the laptop into conventional laptop bags and backpacks. For those that value subtlety, the Holographic White or Holographic Gray options offer a prismatic effect. But if you truly want to stun onlookers, the Zephyrus G14 in Moonlight White or Eclipse Gray sport 6,536 CNC precision-milled perforations on their lids, with a programmable optional AniMe Matrix mini-LED display.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

The latter builds on the ROG slash common to the series allowing for articulate customization. There are 1,215 mini-LEDs across the lid with 256 levels of brightness control. The monochrome palette and pixelated pattern have a retro feel with ample flexibility. You can import animated GIFs, build custom animations display useful notifications or interact with an all-new virtual pet called Omni bot, all customizable via the AniMe Matrix option in Asus’ Armoury Crate.

Next-gen power

You find the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 clocked up to 1,382MHz with ROG Boost on the Zephyrus G14. This is paired in combination with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS mobile CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads build on cutting-edge 7nm technology and up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, making everyday tasks and gaming a breeze.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Tailored to the Zephyrus series, the processor generates less heat enabling superior performance in such a compact chassis. Moreover, the Zephyrus G14’s new heat pipe design and cooling solution reduces temperatures further, improving long-term stability and reliability.

High refresh rate display

The Zephyrus G14 sports a 14-inch 120Hz WQHD IPS-type panel which blends both high refresh rates and resolutions with a pro-grade DCI-P3 color gamut. It also supports Adaptive-Sync, especially useful when gaming to eliminate screen tearing alongside 100 per-cent sRGB color coverage. With an 85 per-cent screen-to-body ratio, the display feels larger and more engrossing.

To accompany this experience, the machine uses Dolby Atmos technology with virtual surround sound for both headphones and speakers. The quad-speaker setup delivers perfectly balanced audio across the spectrum allowing you to pump up the volume on movies, music and games without losing clarity.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

ErgoLift Hinge and keyboard

Building on design, the Zephyrus G14 is the first ROG laptop to feature an ErgoLift hinge. This gives it more space to breathe with a 15mm elevation which improves typing angle and cooling. Despite the smaller chassis dimensions, the keyboard here takes cues from larger Zephyrus laptops. Key switches with ROG Overstroke technology actuate earlier in the stroke for quick and responsive inputs. Even the shape and placement of the keys is geared towards accuracy and convenience.

Quick access to hotkeys when gaming is available and so is Windows Hello authentication via the power button. The Zephyrus G14 Is also the first gaming laptop both to integrate a fingerprint sensor and to utilize a single sign on (SSO) power button. This allows users to turn on the Zephyrus 14 with a single touch.

Connectivity and battery

For both wired and wireless connectivity, the Zephyrus G14 has you covered. You can drive a second display via the Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 port with DisplayPort 1.4 or via the HDMI 2.0 port. There is also a second Type-C USB 3.2 Gen2 port available for connectivity alongside two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, the Kensington Lock, a 3.5mm audio jack and the proprietary power port. With WiFi 6, gaming can also be done at LAN speeds and with reduced latency.

Keeping you running, the Zephyrus G14 sports a 76Whr battery. This supports USB Power Delivery (PD) from portable power banks, so you do not have to fight for a socket when it is time to recharge. If you are not loading the CPU or discrete GPU with intensive tasks, you can also use a smaller adapter up to 100W to recharge the machine.

Pricing and availability