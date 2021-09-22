This is the Asus ROG G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Video Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is a result of a special collaboration between ROG and superstar artist, DJ, and music producer Alan Walker. The already powerful, slim and stylish Zephyrus G14 sees exclusive design touches with this special edition bringing together the best of gaming and DJ cultures.

The exclusive colors add style to the desktop-inspired keyboard, with the Alan Walker logo featured on the ‘A’ and ‘W’ key caps Image Credit: Supplied

Brand new design inspired by Alan Walker

With the ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE, you get an unboxing experience like no other. Its box is made of an acrylic material with special conductive elements. Moreover, the packaging’s top surface has an exclusive ROG Remix sampler for a hands-on DJ experience. With its Type-C USB port, you can hook it up to your ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE to get started with remixing. The touch conductive areas trigger 18 different effects with access to Alan Walker’s hit single ‘Sorry’. Or you could get creative with your own favorite songs.

Its box is made of an acrylic material with special conductive elements. Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

Building on this experience, the ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE has an iconic aesthetic. It has blue color accents and subtle shades of gray to create a low-key yet unmistakably Alan Walker look, while </ROG> elements weave coding and cyberpunk themes into the design. On its lid, you find a nameplate that shows off the ROG and Alan Walker logos, plus Alan Walker’s signature. A physical vapor deposition (PVD) process gives it a stylishly iridescent look.

Image Credit: Supplied

Moreover, the two belts first a fabric finish give the lid a unique mix of materials and typography. One of these belts is reflective perfectly accenting the special AniMe Matrix display. For the ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE exclusively, this is a Spectre Blue version of the AniMe matrix panel made of 1,215 programmable mini-LEDs. You can use it to show off Alan Walker-inspired animations, live audio visualizations or hang out with a virtual pet from the ROG universe.

Not just the lid, there are other elements that make the ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE stand-out. The exclusive colors add style to the desktop-inspired keyboard, with the Alan Walker logo featured on the ‘A’ and ‘W’ key caps. You find a custom animation boot screen, a customized pattern on the touchpad inspired by a music equalizer and daring </ROG> x Alan Walker typography on the underside of the chassis.

Powerful as ever

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip

The ROG Zephyrus G14 AW SE comes with a 14-inch premium body that weighs just 1.7kg. It sports a Pantone Validate 120Hz QHD panel with a 300 nit brightness, 100 per-cent DCI-P3 coverage and an 85 per-cent screen-to-body ratio. Inside, the laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU which is tuned for lower power consumption and thermals enabling good performance. This 7nm processor allows you to muscle through heavy workloads alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU which is great for fast-paced gaming or content creation and 16GB of DDR4 3,200MHz RAM with one upgradeable slot.

Pricing, availability and limited-edition accessories

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip