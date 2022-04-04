The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is inspired by the ROG Mothership launched three years ago. Back then, you had to forego a sleek design for a powerful machine. However, the ROG Flow Z13 combines the best of both worlds. It enables you to bring your gaming rig on the move and play the latest AAA games.

One device for infinite play

Asus has worked to modernise the look of the ROG Flow Z13. It sports a portable form factor coming in at just 1.1kg and maintains a sci-fi theme with a concept inspired by retro-futurism. This embeds the vibe of a futuristic spacecraft into the chassis of the machine. To further build on this sci-fi aesthetic, the ROG Flow Z13 is made of a high-density aluminium alloy with a unique space pattern.

Compared to other tablets, Asus has ensured that the ROG Flow Z13 stands out. For example, the built-in kickstand at the back gives you 170 degrees of freedom ensuring optimal viewing angles. Moreover, the back-glass window enclosure with RGB lighting reiterates that this is a gaming machine meant for the best performance.

There are different ways to use the ROG Flow Z13 to its full potential. You can use it with wired or wireless peripherals including multiple gamepads for split-screen gaming on the go with your friends. Given that the device sports a touchscreen display, you can enjoy touch-supported games with pinpoint accuracy. For more serious work, you can leverage the power available on the device with multitasking, heavy-load content creation and a lot more.

Expand your view

Image Credit: Supplied

The ROG Flow Z13 gives you a versatile experience in combination with your choice of 13-inch display. You can either opt for a 4K Ultra HD panel or choose a 120Hz FHD display for super smooth gaming. Both displays boast touchscreen support, a 16:10 aspect ratio with Adaptive Sync, Dolby Vision and Pantone Validation. Pairing with the display, you find Dual Smart Amp speakers with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos for excellent stereo sound.

A natural extension of the ROG Flow Z13’s multimedia capabilities are its connectivity features. Bundled with it is a wireless gaming RGB keyboard with N-key rollover, 1.7mm travel distance and single-zone RGB with AuraSync support. You can pair this with any wired or wireless mouse of your choice to make a portable gaming setup wherever you are.

Latest AAA gaming

Image Credit: Supplied

Not to let you down at any point, the ROG Flow Z13 sports up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU despite the size limitations of the chassis. You can pair this up with 16GB of 5,200MHz LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage making it the first gaming tablet with Windows 11.

Moreover, the ROG Flow Z13 is compatible with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs. This means for serious and power-hungry work, you can connect it to the 2021 XG Mobile with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU or this year’s new addition to the XG Mobile family, which includes an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. This comes with a 330W integrated power adapter and additional ports such as DisplayPort and HDMI to build on top of the tablet’s USB Type-A and Type-C options.

Asus has also ensured that the cooling experience on the ROG Flow Z13 is second to none. The tablet incorporates a vapour chamber and large fans with curved blades specially shaped to maximise airflow with minimal noise. Moreover, the kickstand design means that the tablet is also able to keep heat-generating components of the device high above your desk when in use allowing for easier fresh air intake.

Never run out of power

At the end of the day, battery life is important for any tablet user. With moderate usage, Asus claims that the ROG Flow Z13 lasts up to an impressive eight hours. This feat is partly possible thanks to the optimisation that Asus’ GPU and MUX Switch brings to the table. With this, you can manually engage or disengage the integrated graphics on the tablet allowing you to prioritise battery life when you need it.

Furthermore, the tablet comes bundled with a 100W PD adapter that is just as easy to carry with the tablet. With charging possible via the Type-C USB input, you can also benefit from fast-charging technology, which can top up the machine from 0-50 per cent in just 30 minutes.

