ASUS is empowering the region with trusted, future-ready AI infrastructure

Global expertise, local impact

“We call ourselves an Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) because we provide 360-degree solutions to our customers,” he says. A standout example is Taiwania II – Taiwan’s national supercomputing program. and its latest high performance computing system, Forerunner 1 . “We helped the Taiwan government build the supercomputing system from the ground up, from setting up power, the distribution of the coolant, to computing, setting up the software stack, We then handed over the solution to the government.

ASUS plans to tap into this experience not only in Taiwan but also in the US, Japan and other countries to bring together all the puzzle pieces to build AI infrastructure solutions in the region.

Breakthroughs in the Middle East

In fact, the company has already achieved major breakthroughs here in the Middle East.

“We’re working closely with large sovereign AI entities and major research centres in the region,” he explains. “These projects are more than just about technology. They’re about giving countries the ability to build and control their own AI platforms. It’s about sovereignty, trust, and long-term innovation.”

These collaborations are fuelling progress in generative AI, large language models, and advanced scientific research — all powered by next-generation GPU clusters and sustainable data centre solutions.

A global AI ecosystem

In order to develop and deploy comprehensive and future-proof AI infrastructure solutions integrating cutting-edge hardware and software, collaboration with global leaders across computing, storage and networking is crucial, he emphasizes. “We cannot do it alone. We need a partner to provide the coolant. We need the greatest support from Nvidia - they have a very mature AI stack that uses CUDA”.

This ecosystem of partners, which also includes Weka, Micron, Schneider, Foxlink, and DDN, enables ASUS to deliver powerful, scalable and sustainable solutions using advanced technologies.

Turning regional insight into impact

Regional players are also an integral part of this ecosystem, adds Senic Chiu, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa, ASUS.

“Their understanding of the needs of the customers in the region and their connections provide valuable input to a global company like us,” he explains. “These collaborations enhance our ability to support enterprise and government projects with solutions optimised for regional requirements, ensuring efficiency, scalability, and seamless deployment.”