No charger in the box? Don't worry. The Anker Powerport III Nano is right here! Video Credit: Supplied

We all know that while there are four new iPhones, namely the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, all of them don’t come with a charging brick in the box. All you get is a lightning to USB type-C cable. Now if you’re upgrading from an older smartphone, you most probably also need to shell out some extra cash for a type-C compatible charging brick.

Anker, the leader in mobile charging technology, recently launched the smallest wall charger capable of charging the new iPhones up to 3 times faster than a stock charger. The charger, dubbed the Anker Powerport III Nano is the slimmest and lightest in the new line of portable chargers from Anker.

The USB-C port features Anker proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 technology Image Credit: Supplied

Small, yet mighty

The most attractive thing about the PowerPort III Nano is its size, with a body measuring the same as a 5W stock smartphone charger PowerPort III Nano is small enough to comfortably fit in your front pocket. It features one single USB-C port capable of dispensing up to 20W of power using the Power Delivery standard. The USB-C port features Anker proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 technology, which has been updated and optimized to be fully compatible with the iPhone 12 series’ fast-charging protocol. This allows the Nano to charge the new iPhone 12 up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Leave the charger you get inside the box, in the box! Image Credit: Supplied

Universal compatibility

The Anker Powerport III Nano is not just the ideal choice for the iPhone 12 series. Even if you’re looking for a fast charger for your iPhone 11 or most USB Type-C devices, the Powerport III Nano might just be the right choice. Here’s a list of compatible devices for the Powerport III nano:

The Anker Powerport III Nano is great for almost all the devices in the market right now Image Credit: Supplied