The all-rounded sleek laptop is on pre-order today and comes with an unmissable offer

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

The Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced the launch of the new Huawei MateBook 14 in the UAE. The 2K all-rounded sleek laptop shares the MateBook series’ design and innovation DNA. It features a 2K eye-comfort FullView display, 11th Gen Intel Core Processor, Super Devices experience, large battery with 65W SuperCharge in addition to the new and improved Huawei Shark fin cooling system to deliver class-leading performance. The rich suite of Super Device features offers enhanced all-scenario multi-device experiences that will help users excel in any office scenario.

Here are 7 reasons why you should be considering the Huawei MateBook as your next laptop

A display perfect for work and play

Featuring a 2K resolution 2160x1440, a pixel density of 185 pixels per inch (ppi), and support for 100 percent of the sRGB colour space, 1500:1 contrast ratio and peak brightness of 300 nits, the 14-inch FullView Display brings high-res images and Blu-ray films to life while providing great colour accuracy for colour sensitive tasks such as image and video editing.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

The Huawei MateBook 14 features the FullView display that supports DC Dimming to eliminate flicker, and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light emissions.

All the power your need

Huawei MateBook 14 offers the 11th Gen Intel Core to deliver powerful performance in a lightweight body. Built on the advanced 10nm SuperFin process, the new processor supports fast and stable performance for users to fully express their creativity, whether they are multitasking or handling computation heavy tasks.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

Super Device capabilities

The Huawei MateBook 14 falls under the range of Super Device Products Huawei recently launched. This laptop can connect wirelessly with compatible tablets like the all-new 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro and with monitors such as the Huawei MateView via a USB-C cable. This provides users with futuristic multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop between the trio.

The new Huawei MateBook 14 leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity. You can wirelessly project the 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro to the Huawei MateBook 14 to enjoy the new features of the Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration that come with three modes; Mirror, Extend and Collaborate. In Mirror Mode, you can mirror your Huawei MateBook 14 screen to your tablet display.

Multi-tasking made easy

In addition to the processor and graphics card upgrade, the Huawei MateBook 14 has 8GB of dual-channel RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD. This means users don’t need to worry about running out of storage. Reading, saving and compressing files becomes more efficient, and multitasking is made easier and smoother.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

All-day battery and a quick boost when you need

The 56Wh high-capacity battery in Huawei MateBook14 works together with Huawei’s smart power management solution to maximise battery life, so users can focus their attention on what truly matters. The versatile in-box 65W USB Type-C power adaptor supports multiple power output standards for not only fast notebook charging, but also Huawei SuperCharge when connected to compatible Huawei smartphones. And when needed, Power off Reverse Charging enables the new 14-inch notebook to act as an emergency power bank for charging other devices.

Heating? What heating?

A new thermal design featuring Huawei Shark Fin Fans provides more effective cooling to enable the Huawei MateBook 14 to fully harness the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and deliver smooth, sustained performance. The powerful thermal system features two fans with densely packed S-shaped fan blades and two heat pipes to keep the laptop cool and quiet, even under high loads.

Huawei Care-Extended Warranty

Customers expect their needs to be met, and they expect the brand to be customer-centric. Huawei Care is highly anticipated because it offers worry-free quality assurance and helps them extend the product service life, allowing you to keep their device for longer. Huawei Care is available in the United Arab Emirates. Customers can purchase through authorized sales channels Huawei Care Extended Warranty with all Huawei MateBook series with additional one year or two years upon the expiry of the standard warranty of product. Services include: Replacement / Repair with 100% genuine spare parts with guaranteed service quality through Huawei One-stop service, easy to claim & repair.

Image Credit: Vaibhav Pradip | Reach by GN

Affordable without sacrifices

The Huawei MateBook 14 will be available in the UAE with prices starting from Dh3,699. Prices for the Huawei MateBook 13 start from Dh3,499. Pre-orders begin on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in the UAE from on September 30th and include gifts worth of Dh739 the Huawei FreeBuds Pro as a free gift and free door-to-door service. Huawei has also announced a special early bird pre-order promotion for Huawei Matebook 14 at a price of Dh3,399.