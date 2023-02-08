So ChatGPT is all the rage right now. It turns out it’s just one of about 150 AI-driven tools available for your use.

Due to its near-magical speed at throwing up “facts” (with commands like “write an 900-word essay on….”) and computer codes in real time, however, it’s easy to see why ChatGPT (which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) has drawn many. And yes, it’s smart enough to pass prestigious graduate-level exams in law (C+) and business (B to B-).

One downside: the sudden influx of users often overloads its servers. Here’s another: the “facts” aren’t actually 100% fool-proof, as pointed out by a number of users. Well, not yet.

Chat GPT is one example of an on-going expansion of AI. Other AI tools are now available for you and equally worth exploring. Following are the top 10 on our list:

(1) Midjourney:

Image Credit: Midjourney

Founder: David Holz (co-founder of Leap Motion)

Date launched: July 12, 2022 (open beta)

https://www.midjourney.com/home

What it can do: It’s an AI art generator. Use this AI-powered text-to-image generation, thus making graphic editing at your fingertips almost like magic and effortless. Photoleap edits your photos on the fly, with quick and easy effects thrown in. It allows you to edit with layers, with powerful adjust tools. It also comes with smart scenery detection and autocut features.

(2) Tome.app

Image Credit: Tome

Founder(s): Keith Peiris and Henri Liriani

Date launched: March 23, 2022

https://beta.tome.app/

What it can do:

It’s a modern storytelling tool for work. Tome is built for people to express themselves intuitively so they can start sharing ideas, instead of designing slides. It is built with expression tools — stickers, augmented reality and layers — and translating into format like the PowerPoint. Using a desktop or mobile app, the user can embed anything — prototypes, spreadsheets, videos, tweets and GIFs and pair them with 3D models and live data tables that update automatically. Tome’s pages are fluid and adapt to what users want to add. All along the process, the user can share Tomes with colleagues to get edits and comments.

(3) soundraw.io

Image Credit: Soundraw

Founder: Tago Kusunoki

Date launched: February 2022

https://soundraw.io/

What it can do: Soundraw is an AI royalty-free music generator for video creators. Users can choose the mood, the genre, and the length they prefer, and the AI will creates the music. This innovative composition tool create songs that match your content perfectly in minutes. It requires zero music composition knowledge.

(4) Leiapix Converter

Image Credit: Leiapix

Founder: David Fattal

Date launched: November 2021

https://convert.leiapix.com/

What it can do: Create 3D GIFs. LeiaPix Converter is a useful online tool for converting your 2D and 3D images into GIFs, by leveraging proprietary Nanotechnology and AI.

(5) Fliki

Image Credit: Fliki

Founder: Atul Yadav, Sabir Ahmed (co-founders)

Date launched: December 2021

https://fliki.ai/

What it can do: Create reels. Fliki is a text-to-speech & text-to-video converter. It help users create audio and video content using AI voices.

(6) Fireflies

Image Credit: Fireflies

Founder: Krish Ramineni

Date launched: 2016

https://fireflies.ai/

What it can do: Notetaking. Fireflies.ai helps your team record, transcribe, search, and analyse voice conversations. Transcribe meetings across several video-conferencing apps (Google Meet, Zoom, Teams Webex, Ringcentral, Aircall and other platforms), dialers, and audio files. Invite Fireflies.ai Notetaker to meetings on your calendar. Captures video + audio, and generates transcripts in minutes.

(7) Runway

Image Credit: Runway

Founder: Cristóbal Valenzuela (founder)

Launched: 2018

Https://runwayml.com

What it can do: Edit videos. RunwayML is a platform that allows artists to apply machine learning capabilities in simple, non-technical ways for media types ranging from text to audio to video. Users can build and share pre-trained machine learning models on RunwayML for uses like producing photorealistic photos or image descriptions.

(8) NeevaAI

Image Credit: Veeva

Founder: Sridhar Ramaswamy (ex-Google)

Date launched: June 2021

https://neeva.com

What it can do: Ad-free search engine. It’s an ad-free search engine that markets itself privacy friendly, it adds an AI feature that will answer user queries with conversational text, rather than lists of links. It harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for more efficient search results in real time, via a “freemium” subscription model— allows you to access a limited version of it for free, but roughly $50 a year buys you a search engine that delivers results unburdened by the data-drenched compromises.

(9) Kaiber

Image Credit: Kaiber.ai

Founder: Ray Rahman

Date launched: 2017

kaiber.ai

What it can do: This video-creation platform uses AI to help turn static images into videos, with different styles and subjects. By offering features such as Spotify Canvas, the AI video generation engine allows users to jazz up and turn images and text descriptions into masterpieces. By setting the duration of the video and choosing from different aspect ratios, it gives you control over the outcome.

(10) GPT-J

Image Credit:

Founder: Ben Wang and Aran Komatsuzaki (Eleuther AI)

Date launched: December 2022

https://www.forefront.ai/