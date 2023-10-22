1 of 10
An extreme drought in parts of the Amazon has led to a dramatic drop in river water levels, exposing dozens of usually submerged rock formations with carvings of human forms that may date back some 2,000 years.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
The rock carvings are not usually visible because they are covered by the waters of the Negro River, whose flow recorded its lowest level in 121 years last week.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
The surfacing of the engravings on the riverbank have delighted scientists and the general public alike but also raised unsettling questions.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
The engravings comprise an archaeological site of "great relevance," said Jaime Oliveira of the Brazilian Institute of Historical Heritage (Iphan).
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
They are at a site known as Praia das Lajes and were first seen in 2010, during another period of drought not as severe as the current one.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Most of the engravings are of human faces, some of them rectangular and others oval, with smiles or grim expressions.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Archaeologist Jaime Oliveira shows ancient rock engravings that reappeared in the region of the Lajes Archaeological Site due to the severe drought affecting the region's rivers on the banks of the Negro River in Manaus, Amazonas State.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Archaeologist Jaime Oliveira shows ancient rock engravings.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Ancient rock carvings that reappeared in the region of the Lajes Archaeological Site.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Ancient rock carvings that reappeared in the region of the Lajes Archaeological Site due to the severe drought
Image Credit: AFP