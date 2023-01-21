1 of 15
Tending to his camels in Petra, Jordan's spectacular archaeological marvel hidden deep in a desert canyon, Hussein Bdoul (pictured) is all smiles: the tourists are back. After years in which the Covid pandemic turned the storied "Rose City" into a ghost town, the father of seven is back at work, offering visitors rides on his decorated animals.
"Tourism has returned and the numbers are even greater," said Bdoul, 35, wearing Bedouin garb with a red keffiyeh scarf over his long black hair, reflecting on a resurgence last year.
"At the time of the coronavirus pandemic, we did not see anyone in Petra," said Bdoul - a disaster for the town where, he said, "90 per cent of people work in tourism".
Tourists tour the ruins of the ancient Nabatean city of Petra. Jordan tourism authorities confirm that Petra is back in business and drew 900,000 visitors last year, close to the record of one million set in 2019.
Jordan as a whole received 4.6 million visitors in 2022 - almost four times the level from 2020 - earning the country $5.3 billion.
Tourists in a group pose for a photo before the site of the Treasury at the ruins of the ancient Nabatean city of Petra.
Top draw Petra, famous for its stunning temples hewn out of the rose-pink cliff faces, is a United Nations World Heritage site and was chosen as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in a 2007 online poll.
Petra was built in 312 BC as the capital of the ancient Arab kingdom of the Nabateans, which fell to the Romans in 106 BC.
The ancient city remained unknown in the West until a Swiss traveller visited it in 1812.
"This place and the colours are incredible," marvelled French student Alia, 16, (pictured) taking a break from exploring with her mother to check out a souvenir stand.
Siki, a 69-year-old retired Israeli tourist, at the ruins of the ancient Nabatean city of Petra.
Tourists tour the ruins of the ancient Nabatean city of Petra.
French tourist Alia stands near the Treasury in the ruins of the ancient Nabatean city of Petra.
Around 1,700 people make a living from Petra as tour guides, trinket sellers or by taking visitors through the site on donkeys, horses, camels or electric buggies.
Petra now has 4,000 rooms, and permits have been granted for three new five-star hotels, so capacity will soon almost double from 2019.
