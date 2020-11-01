1 of 16
Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower garden in the world, returned for its ninth season on Sunday, November 1. The park was reopened under stringent health and safety protocols designed to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy a fun-filled experience within a safe environment.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
2 of 16
The attraction this year features the largest display of the most fragrant and colourful blooms, with over 150 million flowers of more than 120 varieties, including some of which have never been cultivated in the Gulf region.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 16
Other attractions at the park include the record-breaking Emirates A380 display along with an 18-metre floral structure of Mickey Mouse within the garden’s Disney Avenue, which will continue to act as some of the most extravagant displays in the garden.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
4 of 16
Among the many notable concepts at the park is the ‘aerial floating lady’ dressed in exotic flowers.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
5 of 16
The revamped amphitheater features a magnificent palace that serves as an observatory where visitors will be able to enjoy live entertainment and other shows. From the top, visitors can capture the stunning panoramic views of the complete garden.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
6 of 16
Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator and Co-founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and Vice Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of the ambitious botanical project, said: “Every year, we challenge ourselves to create new and distinctive displays to keep Dubai Miracle Garden close to the hearts and minds of our visitors, giving them an experience worthy of sharing between friends and family members. Above, Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator and Co-Founder of Dubai Miracle Garden, takes a tour of the Dubai Miracle Garden during the official 2020 opening of the Garden.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
7 of 16
A 400-metre walking track at the park offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy leisurely walks amidst the floral artistry. The track will also be used for daily entertainment shows including costume and floral parades, street performers, Zumba sessions and other physical and recreational activities.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
8 of 16
Visitors will be welcomed by some of the most popular and prominent cartoon characters at the main entrance and be treated to skillfully designed 3D shapes of life-size animals. Record-breaking attractions
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
9 of 16
In addition to adding plenty of outdoor activities, the park has enhanced its night experience for guests by adding sculptures adorned with twinkling lights.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 16
Other visual treats returning this year include the Floral Castle that accommodates a garden dining experience, illuminated nightscape, and the distinctive Caribbean and Asian hammocks.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
11 of 16
All necessary measures and protocols have been put in place in line with government health authority’s requirements and procedures.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
12 of 16
The venue will strictly monitor the body temperature of visitors entering the garden and hand sanitisers will be available across all areas. Social distancing rules will also be strictly implemented across the park.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
13 of 16
Sprawled across a land area of 72,000 square meters in the heart of Dubailand, the park will also offer visitors a dedicated space for entertainment and the sale of food and beverages.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
14 of 16
The Dubai Miracle Garden was recognised three times by the Guinness World Records. The garden earned a Guinness World Record title in 2018 for ‘The Tallest Topiary Structure (Supported) forming a shape of Mickey Mouse’. In 2016, it earned another record for the world’s largest floral structure forming the shape of A380’, and in 2013 it broke the record for the ‘Largest Vertical Garden’.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
15 of 16
An aerial view of Dubai Miracle garden.
Image Credit: WAM
16 of 16
Night lights, revamped amphitheatre, and panoramic vantage point among new attractions.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News