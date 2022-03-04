1 of 10
‘The Batman’ (UAE cinemas): Robert Pattinson takes the lead as the new caped crusader in a dark new ‘Batman’ movie. This time, the troubled superhero has to delve deep into Gotham City’s underworld to pursue a sadistic killer who is leaving behind cryptic clues.
‘Against The Ice’ (Netflix): ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in this movie based on a true story and set in 1909. It follows two explorers who are fighting to survive after they’re left behind while on a Denmark expedition in ice-covered Greenland.
‘Pieces of Her’ (Netflix): Based on the New York Times Bestseller by Karin Slaughter, this thriller series takes family issues to the next level. Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star as a mum and daughter whose lives change after a random act of violence in their sleepy Georgia town.
‘Bheeshma Parvam’ (UAE cinemas): This Mammootty-led Malayalam movie sees the actor play the role of Michael, a former gangster turned maritime transporter from Fort Kochi. A series of unfortunate events and death threats to his family force him to revisit his murky past.
‘Jhund’ (UAE cinemas): In this touching story, Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay Borade who organises football games for underprivileged children in order to give them a new lease on life and keep them away from crime and drugs. It’s based on the life of real social worker Vijay Barse who founded the organisation Slum Soccer.
‘Hey Sinamika’ (UAE cinemas): Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari star in this Tamil romantic drama about a married couple who are on the verge of splitting up, as the wife Mouna has become bitter due to Yaazhan’s constant complaining. She meets Malarvizhi (Kajal Aggarwal) and tries to come up with a plan — but it all goes awry.
‘Mad Men’ (Amazon Prime Video): Revisit a classic TV series over the weekend and see whether it deserves being called one of the best shows ever made. It’s set in the 1960s and follows the dapper and bold Donald Draper, the creative director at New York’s most prestigious ad agency, and other workers as they navigate their jobs, romance and more.
‘Truth Seekers’ (Amazon Prime Video): Nick Frost and Simon Pegg star in this hilarious show about paranormal investigators who set out to film ghost sightings, but get more than they bargained for.
‘The Weekend Away’ (Netflix): This thriller starring Leighton Meester is the perfect film to keep you at the edge of your seat with a bowl of popcorn. It follows a woman who is accused of killing her best friend during a girls trip to Croatia. During her efforts to clear her name, she uncovers a painful secret.
‘Heels’ (Starzplay): Two rival brothers, one a ring heel and the other a hero, grapple over their late father’s wrestling promotion business while vying for attention in a small town in Georgia.
