As Mick Jagger, the legendary frontman of The Rolling Stones, turns 80, he defies age with his electrifying performances, strutting and gyrating on stage in front of adoring fans. Despite undergoing a heart valve replacement in 2019, Mick's rigorous fitness routine of running, kick-boxing, cycling, and yoga has kept him in remarkable shape, proving he's still the energetic showman he's always been.
The Stones recently marked their 60th anniversary with a triumphant tour across Europe, thrilling audiences in packed arenas. However, the tour did face a hiccup when Jagger caught Covid, leading to the band's first performance without the late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021. Above: Performing at Hyde Park..
But the music doesn't stop! The remaining members plan to release a new album later this year, a tribute to their late drummer. Rumored to feature music legends Paul McCartney and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman, this album will be the band's first collection of original material since "A Bigger Bang" in 2005. Above: Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts.
Mick Jagger's influence on the world of rock and roll is unparalleled. With iconic songs like "Jumpin' Jack Flash," and "Gimme Shelter," The Rolling Stones played a pivotal role in the cultural revolution of the 1960s. Above: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
Born Michael Philip Jagger on July 26, 1943, Jagger's journey to fame began when he teamed up with childhood friend Keith Richards in 1960, sharing a passion for the blues. Their first smash hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," propelled them to stardom in 1965, and they continued to produce massive hits like "Brown Sugar" and "Honky Tonk Women" over five incredible decades.
Amidst the rock and roll lifestyle, Jagger's life wasn't without challenges. He faced the tragic loss of founding member Brian Jones. Despite it all, Mick remained focused on the band's commercial success, amassing an estimated fortune of £310 million ($400 million) as per the Sunday Times Rich List 2021.
While known for his subversive image, Jagger has also become an esteemed figure in society. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002, earning the title "Sir Mick." Moreover, Jagger is frequently seen cheering for the England cricket team at Lord's, showcasing his more settled side.
As a family man, Jagger embraces fatherhood with open arms, having welcomed his eighth child in 2016 with American dancer Melanie Hamrick. His love for music, enduring charisma, and tireless spirit continue to captivate generations, making Mick Jagger an everlasting symbol of rock and roll. Happy 80th birthday to the living legend!
