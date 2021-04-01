1 of 8
April Fool’s Day, that’s the first of the month, is a day of pranks galore. Check out Bollywood celebrities who’ve pulled a fast one on one of their partners or co-stars.
Vidya Balan is a funny lady. The stellar actress, on the sets of the movie ‘TE3N’, would reportedly make silly faces to make her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and make him forget all his dialogues.
When shooting ‘Singham Returns’, co-stars Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty pranked the cast, telling them that the set was haunted. They also got some co-conspirators to wear all-white outfits and walk about, giving everyone the heebie-jeebies.
Akshay Kumar likes to prank people. He once reportedly took his ‘Jolly LLB 2’ co-star’s phone and sent marriage proposals to her friends. We wonder what awkward conversations that led to.
Aamir Khan’s ‘joke’ wasn’t in such humour and cost him a good friend. He pretended to read his friend Juhi Chawla’s hand on the sets of a movie they were working on and spat into her palm instead. She stopped talking to him – for 15 years.
Abhishek Bachchan is the bluff master – he proved it when he duped his wife, Aishwarya Rai, into walking into a men’s washroom instead of a hotel room. Fortunately for him, she just laughed it off.
And then back to ghostly moments. Shahid Kapoor apparently teamed up with a make-up artist to scare co-star Amrita Rao on the sets of ‘Vivaah’. The make-up artist’s face was covered in glow paint and he leapt out at her, making her scream in terror.
Years later, he found another target, his ‘Shaandaar’ co-star Alia Bhatt. He targeted her with scary stories and eerie noises in an effort to frighten her.
