Celebrities are known for their unconventional investment options. Of late, there’s a trend of stars from around the globe endorsing plant-based companies. So, what’s plant-based meal all about?
Image Credit: insta/ rihannaofficilal
Plant-based meat is all plant and not meat at all. It is faux meat manufactured from the plants to look, feel, and taste like conventional meat products. It is an ideal substitute for vegetarians who want to indulge their taste buds without the ‘guilt’ associated with meat eating. They have zero cholesterol but are often calorically similar to animal-based products. There are available in many forms including nuggets, sausages, and burger patties.
Image Credit: insta/anushkasharma
Indian power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma back Blue Tribe Foods, a firm that delivers plant-based nuggets, sausages, momos and burgers.
Image Credit: Insta/ anushkasharma
Rihanna , We know her as the queen of beauty brand Fenty, but the Grammy winner is a risk taker in other domains too. Apart from pouring in money in beauty, she has also helped start up cookie company in 2021.
Image Credit: insta/rihannaofficilal
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza found the concept of plant-based meat substitutes interesting enough when they came across it in the US to make a deal to produce and offer plant-based versions of Indian favourites such as biryanis and kebabs.
Image Credit: Insta/geneliad
Oscar-winning star Leonardo DiCaprio is well known for his environmental work, so it's no surprise that he has invested in plant-based brands including the now well known ‘Beyond Meat’.
Image Credit: IMDb
Beyonce leads the charge in backing vegan firms including Herban Eats and the Memphis vegan eatery, ‘The Pink Bakery’.
Image Credit: insta/beyonce
Natalie Portman, who recently starred in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, joined rapper Jay-Z in investing in the brand Oatly. Portman has also invested in vegan bacon company La Vie — which will collaborate with Burger King France — and vegan meat brand Tender Foods.
Image Credit: Insta/ natalieportman
The ‘original influencer’ for years is always evolving and has been prolific start up investor. In 2020, she invested in Gathered Foods – the parent company of vegan seafood brand Good Catch, which has gone on to become one of the most popular vegan seafood companies.
Image Credit: Insta/parishilton
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the latest celebrity investors in Eat Just, the California-based food tech company.
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock