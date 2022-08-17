1 of 13
TOP DESTINATIONS: Travelers take heed. Data from the World Travel and Tourism Council revealed top European destinations most reliant on tourism prior to the pandemic. In the midst of a travel “rebound”, countries have tried to draw tourists back in. This list shows tourism industry’s share of a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) based on an analysis by Landgeist, which tracks statistical trends.
Image Credit: Gulf News File
#1. MONTENEGRO — Capital: Podgorica. Population: 621,718 (2020). Tourism accounted for 30.8 per cent GDP in 2019. This plummeted to a little over seven per cent in 2020 - but has since bounced back to 25.5 per cent. Top destinations: spectacular mountains, glacial lakes, the elegant beach resorts of the Budva Riviera, and the Unesco World Heritage listed Bay of Kotor.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
#2. CROATIA — Capital: Zagreb. Population: 4.047 million (2020). Pre-COVID, tourism accounted for nearly a quarter (24.8 per cent) of its GDP in 2019. In 2021, this number had shrunk to 16.1 per cent. Top destinations: Dubrovnik Old Town Walls, Diocletian's Palace in Split, Hvar Town, Plitvice Lakes National Park (terraced lakes linked by waterfalls), Zagreb's Gornji Grad, Krka National Park, Skradinski Buk falls & Visovac.
Image Credit: AFP
#3. GREECE — Capital: Athens. Population: 10.72 million (2020). Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for 20.7% of Greece’s GDP. It now accounts for less than a sixth. Top destinations: Acropolis, Athens, Acropolis Museum, Santorini, Mykonos, Delphi, Mount Athos, Mystras, Lindos, Samaria Gorge, Myrtos Beach, Meteora.
Image Credit: REUTERS
#4. ICELAND. Capital: Reykyavik. Population: 366,425 (2020). Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for more than 20% of GDP in Iceland. Now, it accounts for less than 16%. Top destinations: Reykjavík offers Viking history, vibrant nightlife and the Blue Lagoon; Jokulsarlon icebergs & Breioamerkurjokull Glacier, Þingvellir National Park, Þingvellir Church & Oxararfoss waterfal
Image Credit: Shutterstock
#5. ALBANIA — Capital: Tirana. Population: 2.84 million (2020). Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for more than 20% of GDP in Albania. It now accounts for less than a sixth. Top destinations: Adriatic and Ionian coastlines, Albanian Alps, castles and archaeological sites, Skanderbeg Square, National History Museum (exhibits span antiquity to post-communist), Et’hem Bey Mosque, Himara beach, Llogara Pass, Berat and Saranda.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
#6. PORTUGAL — Capital: Lisbon. Population: 10.31 million (2020). Pre-pandemic, Portugal counted on tourism for 17.1% of its GDP. It now accounts for less than 16%. Top destinations: Lisbon, Sintra, Porto, Évora, Óbidos, Tavira, Parque Natural da Ria Formosa, Alfama, São Jorge Castle, Ribeira district, Madeira Volcanic islands and Funchal Cathedral. Twitter | @Infrast40389419
Image Credit: Twitter | @Infrast40389419
#7. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA — Capital: Sarajevo. Population: 3.281 million (2020). Pre-pandemic (2019), tourism accounted for 14% of the country's economy. It dropped to 6.3$ in 2020. Top destinations: Sarajevo (Bascarsija, WWI history & winter sports), Mostar (Stari Most bridge & Ottoman history), Međugorje (Catholic pilgrimages & Apparition Hill), Banja Luka (Rafting, cathedral, and monastery), Trebinje (Monastery, water park, winery, church, and vineyard), Blagaj (Monastery, river, waterfall, cave, and camping), Travnik, Jahorina, Stolac, Una National Park, Jajce and Brcko.
Image Credit: Twitter
#8. CYPRUS — Capital: Nicosia. Population: 1.207 million (2020). Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for 13.7% of the country’s GDP. Top attractions: Paphos (Coastal resorts & archaeological sites), Limassol (Castle & Governor's Beach), Larnaca( Beaches, diving & Saint Lazarus church), Nicosia (Cyprus Museum & old city walls) Ayia Napa (Monastery, beaches & nightlife), Protaras (Fig Tree Bay & Church of Profitis Ilias), Troodos Mountains (Landmark range for hiking, skiing), Famagusta, Akamas Peninsula and Kyrenia.
Image Credit: Pixabay
#9. SPAIN — Capital: Madrid. Population: 47.35 million (2020). Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for 14% of Spain’s GDP. It now accounts for less than 16%. Top destinations: Barcelona (Gaudí buildings, Gothic Quarter & tapas), Madrid (Royal Palace & Prado museum of art), Seville (Alcázar castle, the Cathedral & flamenco), Majorca (Palma, beach resorts & mountain villages), Ibiza (night life & beaches), Valencia (Silk Exchange, Serranos Towers & beaches), Granada (Alhambra, Cathedral & Moorish quarter), Tenerife (Teide volcano, Carnaval & beach resorts), Málaga (City of Picasso with 2 citadels), Palma (fortresses & Gothic cathedral), Segovia, Pamplona, Santiago de Compostela, Costa Brava, Girona , Cádiz.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
#10. TURKEY — Capital: Ankara. Population: 84.34 million (2020). Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for 11% of Turkey’s economy. Top spots: Istanbul, Hagia Sophia (Aya Sofya) Mosque, Ephesus, Cappadocia (“Fairy chimneys,” caves & Uçhisar Castle), Antalya (Beaches, Roman ruins & Kaleiçi district), Bodrum (Castle, Myndos Gate & nightlife), Pamukkale (Thermal spa terraces & Hierapolis ruins), Izmir (Kadifekale Castle & Roman ruins), Ankara (capital with Anitkabir & museums), Fethiye (Offshore islands & the Tomb of Amyntas), Marmaris (Beaches, nightlife & Castle), Kuşadası (Beaches, nightlife & gateway to Ephesus), Topkapı Palace, Pamukkale, Antalya, Mount Nemrut.
Image Credit: Reuters
#11. ITALY — Capital: Rome. Population: 59.55 million (2020). Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for 10.6% of Italy’s GDP. Top destinations: Colosseum, Florence Duomo Santa Maria del Fiore, The Grand Canal in Venice, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Tuscan Hilltowns, Milan, Lake Como, Amalfi Coast and Capri.
Image Credit:
#12. BULGARIA — Capital: Sofia. Population: 6.927 million (2020). Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for more than 9.9% of the country’s GDP. Top attractions: Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Krushuna Waterfalls, Koprivshtitsa, Buzludzha Monument, Burgas, Koprivshtitsa, Sozopol, Tarnovo, Bansko, Varna, Nesebar and Rila Monastery.
Image Credit: Agency